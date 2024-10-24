HelloFresh Brings to Life Rachel Green’s Trifle Meal Kits for FRIENDS Fans this Thanksgiving Season

Inspired by the fan-favorite season six Thanksgiving episode, the recipe serves six people and is perfect for your Friendsgiving gatherings. (Photo credit: Original X Productions / The FRIENDS™ Experience)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announced today the launch of Rachel Green’s Trifle meal kits in celebration of FRIENDS’ 30th Anniversary. Inspired by the fan-favorite season six Thanksgiving episode and available for this year’s Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving gatherings, the limited-edition meal kit provides everything needed to recreate the infamous Shepherd’s pie-meets-English Trifle recipe at home, along with a custom trifle dish that’s specially designed to keep the savory ingredients strategically separated from the sweet ingredients.

Customers will receive all the ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards to create two recipes – a Beef Shepherd’s Pie and a Classic English Trifle – along with a FRIENDS-themed apron and the one-of-a-kind trifle dish. The trifle dish features a center divider to serve the recipes side-by-side, allowing FRIENDS fans to channel either their inner Joey and bravely devour the two recipes together, or keep them separated (like Ross and Rachel “on a break”). Serving six people, could it BE a better dish for your Thanksgiving celebrations?

“At HelloFresh, we know our customers like to have fun in the kitchen and are big fans of the beloved sitcom FRIENDS,” said Kirsten Walpert, VP of Brand and Creative, HelloFresh US. “That’s why we’re excited to bring this memorable dish to life, which will help FRIENDS fans enjoy a unique and delicious cooking experience while celebrating with loved ones this holiday season.”

“FRIENDS is an iconic show, and the Thanksgiving episodes are especially memorable, so recreating Rachel’s English trifle-meets-shepherd’s pie mashup was an exciting culinary challenge for us,” said Michelle Doll Olson, Senior Culinary Development Manager at HelloFresh US. “Drawing inspiration from the original dish, our goal was to capture the humor and fun of the episode while ensuring the recipe is still tasty. Whether you choose to enjoy each recipe on its own or bravely mix them together, this sweet and savory dish is sure to be a hit at your FRIENDSgiving this year!”

As FRIENDS marks its 30th anniversary, the beloved TV series continues to hold an enduring place in popular culture and hearts worldwide. With its witty humor, relatable characters, and memorable catchphrases, FRIENDS transcends generations with its universal appeal, making it a classic that continues to bring joy and laughter to fans around the world.

Rachel Green’s Trifle Kits will be available for purchase starting Monday, November 4th at 9:00 AM ET exclusively through www.HelloFreshFriendsTrifle.com – no HelloFresh subscription required. The kits are priced at $34.99 plus free shipping. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase each day from Monday, November 4th through Thursday, November 7th. Orders will be accepted on a first come, first served basis and open each day at 9:00 AM ET. Delivery will take place the week of November 11th. The trifle dish will be shipped separately.

For more information on Rachel Green’s Trifle Kit, visit www.HelloFreshFriendsTrifle.com and to enjoy more seasonal recipes and treats, visit www.HelloFresh.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company, providing customers with fresh, high-quality ingredients to cook delicious meals at home. By delivering pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes directly to customers' doors, HelloFresh helps busy individuals and families enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of meal planning and grocery shopping. HelloFresh was voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America from 2021 through 2023 by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com or follow HelloFresh on Facebook, X, Instagram, or TikTok.

About HelloFresh Group

The HelloFresh Group is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions including HelloFresh, Green Chef, EveryPlate, Chefs Plate, Factor, Youfoodz, The Pets Table and Good Chop. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q1 2024 HelloFresh Group delivered over 272 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About FRIENDS™

Nearly 30 years after its debut in 1994, FRIENDS remains one of television’s most beloved series. One of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, the series remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services such as HBO Max, and it continues to be a smash hit worldwide. A favorite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, FRIENDS not only won the Emmy® for Outstanding Comedy Series but also garnered Emmy® Awards for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. From Warner Bros. Television, FRIENDS follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). FRIENDS was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

FRIENDS™ and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s24).