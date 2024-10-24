AVANTA Residential Announces First Preferred Equity Investment for Ridgeline Vista Townhomes

BRIGHTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVANTA Residential is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $10.6 million preferred equity investment for the development of Ridgeline Vista Townhomes, marking the company's first preferred equity investment. This significant investment underscores AVANTA's commitment to expanding its geographic footprint in the build-to-rent (BTR) sector with this project in Brighton, Colorado.

Ridgeline Vista Townhomes will include 116 high-quality town homes to meet the growing demand in the area. Strategically located in northeast Denver, the community will benefit from the region's robust expansion along I-76 and its proximity to the Denver International Airport, offering residents unparalleled convenience and connectivity.

The developer, Republic Property Group, has a proven track record of success, having previously developed multiple BTR communities and nationally recognized Master-Planned Communities. Ridgeline Vista Townhomes is Republic Property Group’s first development project in Colorado.

The Ridgeline Vista Townhomes will feature a diverse mix of 36 two-bedroom, 56 three-bedroom, and 24 four-bedroom units, each equipped with attached 2-car garages. In addition to the thoughtfully designed floor plans, the community will include a dog park, boulevard streets, open space, and professional management that will include routine yard maintenance, enhancing the lifestyle and convenience for residents.

“AVANTA Residential is excited to embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation in the BTR market by leveraging the combined strengths of the AVANTA team and joint venture partners. We are thrilled to partner with Republic Property Group and are continually looking to partner with other experienced sponsors to execute BTR projects across target markets throughout the United States,” said Peter A. Spier, President of AVANTA.

About AVANTA

AVANTA Residential is a private real estate investment company focused exclusively on the Build-To-Rent (BTR) industry. The Company develops, acquires and invests in BTR communities across the United States. In addition, AVANTA invests in third-party BTR projects and has the flexibility to structure investments with common equity, preferred equity, and other joint venture solutions with qualified sponsors and well-conceived projects.

AVANTA was created from the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company responsible for completing more than $8.5 billion in real estate development and more than 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 52,000 of which are still owned and operated today. In 2021, Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, acquired a majority interest in AVANTA. For more information, please visit www.avantaresidential.com.

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global real estate investment management business with $86.4 billion in real estate assets under management, 607 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of June 30, 2024. Invesco Real Estate invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.8 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.