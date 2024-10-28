CORRECTING and REPLACING Tidepool Will Integrate With Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre Portfolio for Seamless Cloud-to-Cloud Data

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

TIDEPOOL WILL INTEGRATE WITH ABBOTT’S FREESTYLE LIBRE PORTFOLIO FOR SEAMLESS CLOUD-TO-CLOUD DATA

Tidepool collaborates with Abbott for seamless data integration with its FreeStyle Libre portfolio in the U.S., expanding patient choice and streamlining diabetes care workflows.

Tidepool, a software company committed to innovations in diabetes management, is thrilled to announce a new data integration with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) manufacturer Abbott (NYSE: ABT). A major development towards the goal of patient and provider choice, the cloud-to-cloud integration will provide an automatic stream of data from patients using Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre portfolio of CGMs in the U.S. to Tidepool+.

Tidepool+, a diabetes data visualization and population health platform, provides intuitive tracking and visualization of diabetes data, making the data informative and actionable for clinicians, people living with diabetes, and caregivers.

“As a nonprofit organization, Tidepool is dedicated to providing better access to devices and data through interoperable solutions that give all people living with diabetes greater autonomy. We are excited to work with Abbott to empower healthcare providers and people living with diabetes to see data from their FreeStyle Libre sensors on Tidepool and Tidepool+,” said Brandon Arbiter, VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Tidepool.

All cloud-to-cloud connections for Tidepool are designed with simplicity and streamlined workflows in mind. Clinics and health systems using Tidepool+ will be able to initiate the connection with their patients using FreeStyle Libre 2 and 3 systems in clinic or remotely. Tidepool+ will seamlessly merge data from any sensor in the FreeStyle Libre portfolio into its Population Health Dashboard and retrospective data displays, creating a comprehensive overview for clinicians to assess outcomes for their entire patient population.

Tidepool and Abbott’s new data integration will simplify data sharing by automating data upload to Tidepool for patients wearing the FreeStyle Libre portfolio and create more efficient workflows for clinics and health systems that provide ongoing and proactive care.

About Tidepool

Tidepool is a recognized innovator in diabetes software on a mission to make diabetes data more accessible, actionable, and meaningful for people with diabetes, their care teams, and researchers. Founded in 2013, Tidepool hosts a suite of software tools for people with diabetes and the clinics that serve them, including Tidepool+, Tidepool Mobile, Tidepool Uploader, and soon Tidepool Loop. Tidepool is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more at tidepool.org. Connect with us on Linkedin, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Important Safety Information:

FreeStyle Libre systems are prescription only. For important safety information, please visit https://www.freestyle.abbott/us-en/safety-information.html.