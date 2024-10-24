Aria Billing Cloud to Support Gtd’s Business and Consumer Subscribers Across Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, today announced that Gtd, a Chilean-based multinational technology and telecommunications service provider for enterprise and final consumers across Latin America, has selected Aria Billing Cloud to upgrade its billing and subscriber management capabilities as the company transforms its back-office technology systems. Gtd will implement Aria and Salesforce’s pre-integrated concept-to-care solution via a multi-phase deployment, beginning with the company’s consumer subscribers in Chile.

Gtd joins ENet, EXA, Liberty Latin America, M1, and REV among a growing number of diverse communications services providers (CSPs) worldwide that are enhancing their billing capabilities with Aria’s public cloud billing platform integrated with Salesforce.

“We reviewed various billing vendors and other options in the market but chose Aria Billing Cloud to provide this service,” said Alex Pineda, IT Corporate Manager for Gtd. “Aria’s integration with Salesforce, its telco-grade SaaS platform, ease of implementation, and track record of success in the telecommunications sector will provide us with enhanced and modernized billing capabilities for our residential business in a matter of months.”

Gtd is an international technology and telecommunications company serving both enterprise and residential customers in seven countries across Latin America and Europe. The CSP selected Aria in part to improve efficiencies associated with managing a home-grown billing system that required intervention from an external professional support service any time changes were required.

Once the accelerated deployment is complete, Gtd will leverage Aria Billing Cloud’s flexibility and agility for billing, rating, collections, and invoicing.

“CSPs eager to expand beyond basic voice and data connectivity services require a billing system that can scale, manage complex subscription models, and integrate seamlessly within a best-of-breed back-office environment,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “The cloud and SaaS-based nature of Aria Billing Cloud, together with our partnership and pre-integration with Salesforce, makes it easy for any CSP to quickly and efficiently acquire the enhanced billing capabilities needed to introduce new digital services and deliver exceptional experiences for consumer and business subscribers alike.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Gtd:

Gtd is a leading technology and telecommunications company with over 45 years of experience, serving more than 300,000 residential, business, and corporate clients throughout Latin America and Europe. Renowned for its reliable connectivity and advanced cybersecurity solutions, including services from its global Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, Secure Soft; Gtd also offers IT consulting, hybrid multi-cloud solutions, and comprehensive digital transformation services. With a network of 11 data centers in key locations such in Chile, Peru and Colombia, Gtd is committed to leveraging technology to simplify and enhance people's lives. For more information, visit: www.gtdcompany.com