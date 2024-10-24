ICE and Dun & Bradstreet to Launch Climate Data and Analytics for Broad Universe of Public and Private Companies

ATLANTA & JACKSONVILLE, Fla. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced plans to launch a new climate risk data offering for privately-held companies globally. The new service will be designed to provide transition risk data, including Greenhouse Gas Scope 1, 2 and 3, and physical risk data on tens of millions of public and private companies globally. This will be one of the broadest climate data offerings available on the market across public and private companies.

“This is a perfect example of two innovators working together to create products that meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers, regulators and investors,” said Chris Edmonds, President of ICE’s Fixed Income & Data Services. “By combining Dun & Bradstreet’s business intelligence, supply chain and asset location data with ICE’s geospatial and climate capabilities, and leveraging ICE’s distribution channels, this new service will offer the broader investment community a single source of climate data for virtually all business entities globally.”

Dun & Bradstreet has amassed one of the largest private company databases, as well as proprietary utility spend, shipping and supply chain datasets, all connected using the Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S® Number, which together provide extensive information about a broad universe of public and private companies globally.

This data will be integrated with ICE’s geospatial intelligence platform and climate data models, which includes multi-asset class transition emissions and physical climate data on over 110 million U.S. properties, global public companies, U.S. municipalities and more than 4.2 million fixed income securities, including corporates, municipals, sovereigns and mortgage-backed securities. By integrating Dun & Bradstreet and ICE’s data together, the companies will provide one of the broadest offerings in the market for climate and ESG data.

“This strategic offering leverages each company’s unique expertise to address the growing need for private company ESG and climate risk data across financial markets,” said Ginny Gomez, President of Dun & Bradstreet, North America. “Utilizing the Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S Number allows us to bring many sources of data together that are already deeply embedded in the business and investment communities, while allowing for smooth integration into existing workflows.”

This new data solution will become part of ICE Climate, which provides data and analytics that help quantify investment impacts posed by transition and physical climate risks, such as extreme weather events.

For more information about ICE Climate, please visit: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/ice-climate-data-analytics.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

The indices referenced herein are administered by ICE Data Indices, LLC. Additional important information regarding the indices (including methodology, limitations, and disclaimers) is available at indices.ice.com. Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit https://www.dnb.com/.

