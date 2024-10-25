T-Mobile Rallies for Hurricane Relief, Pledging Up to $1 Million for Ongoing Recovery Efforts

The Un-carrier commits to donate $25K per home run hit during the World Series… and will donate an additional $10 for anyone that texts ‘RALLY’ to 90999 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Un-carrier commits to donate $25K per home run hit during the World Series… and will donate an additional $10 for anyone that texts ‘RALLY’ to 90999 (Graphic: Business Wire)

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This MLB World Series, every home run goes further with the Un-carrier's Rally for Relief. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it will donate $25,000 for every home run hit during the World Series presented by Capital One, in addition to $10 when anyone texts ‘RALLY’ to 90999, for a total of up to $1 million. In partnership with the American Red Cross, Rally for Relief will support communities affected by hurricanes and tropical storms in 2024, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"Since Hurricanes Helene and Milton made landfall, T-Mobile’s Emergency Response teams have been on the ground helping restore connectivity and assist impacted communities,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. “Now, as those communities are working through the challenging process of rebuilding, we remain by their side, extending our support and enabling baseball fans to join us through Rally for Relief. We’re using one of baseball’s biggest stages to bring attention to these impacted areas and make a difference for the communities that need it most.”

For more than a decade, T-Mobile and the Red Cross have partnered to help support communities in need. Donations raised as part of Rally for Relief will enable the Red Cross to help those affected by hurricanes and tropical storms in 2024. The Red Cross responds to an average of 65,000 disasters annually, providing anyone in need with safe shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support and more.

Today’s commitment follows T-Mobile's previous efforts during MLB’s Postseason and its longstanding support of hurricane recovery and restoration efforts. Since first introducing Home Runs for Hurricane Recovery in 2017, T-Mobile has donated over $7.5 million to organizations supporting hurricane and natural disaster relief and recovery efforts. T-Mobile's efforts have supported the rebuilding of over 30 homes in Florida following Hurricane Irma in 2017 and building more than 500 hurricane-resilient roofs in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. The Un-carrier also partnered with the Red Cross to provide connectivity support to over 200 evacuation centers in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian in 2022.

As a part of the Rally for Relief donation commitment and campaign, T-Mobile also teamed up with nine-time Grammy Award-winning musician Sheryl Crow to record a new track titled “Light A Candle,” penned by Kobalt Music/Little Louder publishing writer Luke Dick and co-writer and songwriter Ronan O’Mahony. The track will be featured in a new TV spot debuting during Game 1 of the World Series. Crow’s proceeds from the song will be donated directly to the American Red Cross.

“In the wake of these historic storms, countless individuals have faced life-altering devastation to their homes, their towns and to their everyday lives,” said Crow. “I'm thankful for the opportunity to lend my voice to the relief efforts in partnership with T-Mobile and give these folks who are truly in need a helping hand. I hope that anyone who hears this song will be inspired to participate and contribute to the cause by donating.”

T-Mobile is launching its Rally for Relief campaign as a proud partner of Major League Baseball, adding to the nearly $4 million contributed by MLB and its clubs to date.

T-Mobile's Support of Recovery Efforts Around Helene and Milton

In an unprecedented scenario where two massive storms hit the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S. and caused significant back-to-back destruction, T-Mobile teams were ready to mobilize quickly. Over 600 emergency crew members, field engineers and technicians were on site in impacted areas, working to quickly assess and restore impacted connectivity, distribute supplies to affected communities and support employees, first responders and others with critical resources.

The Un-carrier’s Network Team deployed and maintained over 800 generators — alongside other temporary connectivity solutions — to rapidly recover impacted sites and restore coverage. T-Mobile's Emergency Response Team operated Wi-Fi trailers and trucks, a Mobile Command Center, charging stations and distributed supplies like charging cords and more. Key team members collaborated with federal, state and local officials, working with emergency management officials and in-state operations centers to ensure prioritization of key recovery areas. And on-the-ground teams partnered with the Red Cross to help people at critical locations like shelters and points of distribution.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.