LeoStella and BlackSky Selected for Space Development Agency Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated Low-Earth Orbit program

TUKWILA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Space Development Agency (SDA) has selected LeoStella to support the Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated Low-Earth Orbit (HALO) program. This is a novel opportunity for nontraditional defense contractors to work directly with SDA for rapid on-orbit mission feasibility prototypes. Partnering with BlackSky, as a subcontractor for this competitive program, LeoStella, as a small satellite manufacturer, is now pre-qualified to work directly with SDA to develop on-orbit mission-feasibility prototypes.

“This new, innovative program will be an integral tool for the Government to engage with industry. This award enables SDA to leverage nearly 60 years of successful on-orbit experience with a proven heritage across more than 20 satellites that deliver real-time space-based monitoring capabilities,” said LeoStella Board Member and BlackSky Chief Operating Officer Nick Merski. “We appreciate SDA’s innovative approach to acquisition problem solving. This contract enables users to combine industry innovation and apply it to current and future SDA mission needs on mission-ready timelines.”

“SDA is proud to welcome 19 vendors into the first-ever HALO pool,” said SDA Director Derek Tournear. “This creative award solution enables SDA to quickly compete, build, and fly demonstration missions to burn down risk for the future of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. We also hope, through the HALO pool, to build a broader base of vendors that can compete for work on operational layers of future tranches.”

LeoStella is focused on developing common, agile solutions for missions and putting that design into high-rate production. Under Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated Low-Earth Orbit and SDA’s forward-leaning mission, innovators can rapidly build, test, and procure small satellite capabilities. LeoStella was designed for rapid and agile manufacturing to produce high-capability satellites affordably and at scale. LeoStella has successfully delivered 23 satellites since its founding in 2018, with 19 satellites currently flying in LEO. These satellites have a notable track record of providing revenue-generating data to customers with more than 99 percent uptime. With this award, LeoStella and BlackSky can compete for upcoming Tranche 3 SDA opportunities.

About LeoStella

LeoStella is a state-of-the-art satellite design and manufacturing company transforming constellation construction by building small satellites cost effectively and at scale. Based in Tukwila, Washington, LeoStella is a joint venture between Thales Alenia Space and BlackSky. The company was founded in 2018 to meet the growing demand for efficient satellite development and manufacturing arising from the increasing number of constellations. For more information, visit www.leostella.com/.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high-frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low Earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, Va., and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter).