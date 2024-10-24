Shields Health Solutions and Sutter Health Expand Collaboration to Enhance Patient Access to Specialty Pharmacy Services

STOUGHTON, Mass. & SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shields Health Solutions (Shields), the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the United States and a Walgreens-owned company, has expanded its work with Sutter Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in the U.S., to make specialty medications more accessible to those managing chronic health conditions and help improve their overall health.

This pharmacy collaboration aims to expand care to patients who receive specialty medications that help treat chronic, rare and complex conditions, such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. It will also bring enhanced care coordination to nearly 3,000 providers. This effort will support the care teams at Sutter’s two dual-accredited specialty pharmacies—Sutter Health Specialty Pharmacy in Berkeley serving the entire Sutter Health network and East Bay Advanced Care Pharmacy in Oakland—by leveraging Shields’ integrated infrastructure, resources and expertise in the industry.

The collaboration will also offer additional support services, such as navigating insurance and financial assistance, to meet the unique needs of patients and provide access to specialized pharmacy services. Collectively, these efforts are designed to better support patients through lower costs, broader treatment options and enhanced medication management. Shields’ expansive access to payer networks and available drugs will give patients more choice in their specialty pharmacy and allow them to receive all their services through Sutter Health.

Initially, Shields and Sutter Health’s work will focus on cancer, rheumatology and dermatology with the intention to expand in the future. Shields currently works with more than 80 health systems around the country, helping to reduce co-pays, promptly receive medication delivery and improve medication adherence.

“Sutter’s clinical teams are known for providing safe, high-quality care to patients with distinctive needs,” said Heidi Motz, executive vice president of commercial partnerships. “We complement the care they give by securing access to 90% of the limited distribution drugs and opening the door to restricted payer networks, helping improve therapy management, as well as helping make care more affordable and more coordinated.”

“Sutter is dedicated to clearing paths so patients can have greater access to care, and improving access to specialty medications is one example of our commitment,” says Ryan Stice, PharmD, BCPS, vice president and chief pharmacy officer at Sutter Health. “We appreciate the opportunity to work alongside other like-minded organizations that are focused on results and that place patients first.”

About Shields Health Solutions

Shields Health Solutions (Shields) is the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country. The Shields Performance Platform, an integrated set of solutions, services and technology, is intentionally designed to elevate payer and drug access for specialty pharmacies, elevate health outcomes for complex patients, and elevate growth throughout the entire health system. As the foremost experts in the health system specialty pharmacy industry, Shields has a proven track record of success including access to over 90 percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most (health insurance) payers in the nation; and a clinical model proven to lower total cost of care by 13%. In partnership with more than 80 health systems across the country through national-scale collaboration, Shields has a vested interest in delivering measurable clinical and financial results for health systems. For more, visit our blog and follow us on social media, @ShieldsRX, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. Shields Health Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance and employs more than 2,000 people across the country.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving nearly 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter Health delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.

More information on the Sutter network of care is available here.