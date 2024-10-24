JED and AASA Launch Pioneering District Mental Health Initiative for Pre-K-12 School Districts Nationwide

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jed Foundation (JED) and AASA, The School Superintendents Association, announced today a multi-year partnership to help pre-K–12 school systems and their leaders make long-term, measurable improvements in student well-being through the JED and AASA District Mental Health Initiative. This landmark initiative, modeled on the proven JED Campus program and following a successful pilot phase at 15 school districts within 14 states, is set to transform youth mental health and suicide prevention in school systems across the nation. District leaders are now eligible to apply for the innovative two-year program, designed to support them in fostering the well-being and academic success of the whole child.

“ As school leaders, we are responsible for ensuring the well-being of every student, both academically and emotionally,” said David Schuler, Executive Director of AASA, The School Superintendents Association. “ Through this partnership with JED, we are equipping school leaders with the tools and strategies necessary to build safer, more supportive environments where students can thrive. By addressing mental health at the systems level, we are transforming how we care for the whole child, ensuring that every student is set up for success both in and out of the classroom.”

Suicide remains the second leading cause of death among young people aged 12 to 24. Alarmingly, suicide rates for younger children (ages 5 to 11) increased by nearly 15% per year from 2012 to 2017, and rates for preteens (ages 8 to 12) have gone up by approximately 8% annually since 2008. However, there have been some improvements in teenage mental health over the last few years, which may be attributable to recent initiatives that more comprehensively address youth mental health and to resources that schools are allocating to address students’ needs. Given that children and teens spend a significant portion of their lives in school, district-level support is paramount.

“ No two school districts are the same and the leaders of those educational systems play a critical role in supporting student mental health, an often overwhelming and monumental task,” said Dr. Tony Walker, JED’s Senior Vice President of Academic Programs. “ When students feel connected to their school community, their mental health is positively impacted. Together with JED and AASA, school districts can do just that and improve their mental health support programs while also building a true safety net for all pre-K–12 students. This program can bring solutions to the unique challenges being experienced by teachers, school counselors, and administrators — ultimately creating healthier communities where everyone can be seen and thrive.”

" Our participation in the pilot program has laid a strong foundation for enhancing mental health support across our district,” said Dr. Rupak Gandhi, superintendent of Fargo Public Schools. " By joining the JED and AASA District Mental Health Initiative, school districts will build on existing efforts to promote healthier school environments and further prioritize student well-being and success."

The JED and AASA District Mental Health Initiative is grounded in the Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention, an evidence-based framework that brings together recommended practices and field expertise.

During the program, an expert-led team assesses each district’s needs and helps them develop and implement a customized strategic plan to enhance the school mental health system. JED’s suite of assessments analyzes input from students, principals, staff, and other district leaders to identify the current climate, needs, policies, programs, and practices surrounding student mental health in each district. Then, leveraging their existing strengths, that same dedicated team helps districts to create a strategic plan, and then implement data-driven practices to create a best-in-class school mental health system that fosters truly connected, thriving school communities.

Access to a larger community of districts and schools nationwide facilitates connection and empowers leaders to learn from peers who are equally dedicated to protecting student mental health. In addition to two years of deep technical assistance, participants also have the opportunity to join monthly professional learning sessions facilitated by school mental health experts with an emphasis on practical application.

JED is dedicated to providing programs to all school districts. To learn more about our fee structure and opportunities for funding the JED and AASA District Mental Health Initiative in your school community, visit our website.

About The Jed Foundation

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults. We’re partnering with high schools, colleges, and school districts to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We’re equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We’re encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

About AASA, The School Superintendents Association

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, founded in 1865, is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world. AASA’s mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education. For more information, visit www.aasa.org.