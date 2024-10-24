Enzoic Announces Partnership with CIS CyberMarket

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enzoic announced today their official partnership with CIS CyberMarket®, a collaborative purchasing program that serves U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government organizations, nonprofit entities, and public health and education institutions with cost-effective group procurement to improve their cybersecurity.

By becoming a CIS CyberMarket vendor, Enzoic will offer Enzoic for Active Directory to a well-established customer base of more than 16,000 public and nonprofit organizations spanning numerous industry verticals, including K-12, higher education, law enforcement and emergency services, public utilities, and thousands of government offices and organizations in states, counties, cities, and towns across the country.

Enzoic protects private & public sector customers by providing password and credential screening or monitoring. Screening and monitoring of passwords and credentials (username and password), will help organizations identify compromised accounts, remediate those accounts, and then enforce stronger password policies. Enzoic’s password screening provides an actionable layer of security that can prevent account takeover from the start. By implementing password screening, Enzoic helps public sector organizations safeguard employee accounts and maintain compliance with regulatory standards like NIST 800-63b.

" We are excited to be accepted into the CIS CyberMarket. CIS’s mission to safeguard organizations against cyber threats aligns well with our mission. Enzoic serves hundreds of public sector accounts including law enforcement, education, utilities, water districts, state governments, and local governments. We take pride in helping our public sector customers safeguard their employee accounts by screening and monitoring employee passwords for compromise. Our Enzoic for Active Directory monitoring tools ensure that our customers can proactively protect their employee accounts from the most common attacker entry point: exposed passwords."

- Kristen Ranta Haikal Wilson, Cofounder and CEO, Enzoic

CIS CyberMarket works with industry-leading cybersecurity providers to meet the ever-evolving cybersecurity needs of public sector organizations and associated nonprofits. By leveraging the program’s collective purchasing power, CIS CyberMarket customers receive significant discounts on impactful solutions that can significantly support their cyber defense.

“ CIS CyberMarket is an altogether unique marketplace designed to connect leading, vetted cybersecurity solution providers U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government organizations, nonprofits, and educational institutions. By joining CIS CyberMarket, Enzoic has demonstrated their commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity services affordably to public sector customers. CIS is proud to partner with Enzoic on bringing these much-needed cybersecurity solutions to the SLTT community in an effort to more effectively bolster their cyber defenses and meet today’s increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges head-on.”

- Lee Noriega, CIS Executive Director, Cybersecurity Services Organization

For more information about Enzoic and its cybersecurity solutions, please visit www.enzoic.com or contact sales@enzoic.com. Read about public sector password compliance here: https://www.enzoic.com/blog/public-sector-compliance/

For more information about the Center for Internet Security and CIS CyberMarket, contact media@cisecurity.org.

About Enzoic:

Enzoic is a Boulder, Colorado-based cybersecurity firm that specializes in safeguarding organizations against credential-based threats. By leveraging Dark Web intelligence, Enzoic provides robust solutions to combat account takeover (ATO), identity theft, and fraud. Our core focus is on proactive threat prevention through continuous monitoring and analysis of compromised credentials. Enzoic's suite of products enables businesses to implement actionable strategies to protect both employee and customer accounts from unauthorized access. As a privately held entity, Enzoic has established itself as a leader in credential screening and ATO prevention. Our solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, offering real-time protection without compromising user experience. By maintaining an extensive and constantly updated database of exposed credentials, Enzoic empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats and maintain compliance with industry standards.

About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit CIS or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity