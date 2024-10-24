Chime and Dallas Mavericks Extend Strategic Sponsorship; Debut All-New ‘Chime Lane’ at American Airlines Center

DALLAS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chime, The #1 Most Loved Banking App1, today announced an extension to their strategic sponsorship with the Dallas Mavericks. As an official Jersey Patch sponsor, the Chime logo remains featured on the left front shoulder strap of all four official Dallas Mavericks jerseys and on practice, authentic and swingman jerseys for purchase in the Mavs Hangar. The Chime logo will also continue to have prominent signage at American Airlines Center, including the new Chime Lobby on the Terrace level. Chime became a sponsor and official Jersey Patch sponsor of the team in 2020.

New to the sponsorship is the “Chime Lane” — a dedicated entrance featuring exclusive benefits for Chime members during Mavs games and select events at AAC. The lane offers members elevated access to the arena and a variety of member rewards, such as Hangar gift cards, free soft drinks and popcorn, and limited-edition giveaway items for select events. The “Chime Lane” will be available for Chime members starting on October 24 — the Mavericks’ home opener against the San Antonio Spurs — and fans can also celebrate the official opening at the Opening Day Plaza party starting at 4:30pm CT.

As a part of the deal, Chime also has exclusive category rights and multiple advertising, promotional, and community-focused initiatives. Chime is now the official credit card sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks – spotlighting Chime’s Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card2 that can help Chime members build credit history.

“ We are delighted to continue our sponsorship with the Mavs,” Chime Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Chris Britt said. “ The organization continues to epitomize our values of inclusivity and teamwork and shares an unparalleled commitment to the fans. We are excited to offer our Chime members in the Dallas-area and those visiting American Airlines Center a great experience and unique benefits, including the new Chime Lane.”

Mavericks’ CEO, Cynt Marshall, is enthusiastic about the continued sponsorship saying: “ Chime stands apart in the financial technology services industry and has continued to set a high standard for how their members are treated. We strive to maintain similar standards for MFFLs. To build on our exciting relationship with Chime and to better serve our fans, we are thrilled to launch the new Chime Lane dedicated entrance.”

Both the Dallas Mavericks and Chime are recognized for being at the forefront of innovation, challenging the status quo within their respective industries and building a community of loyal members and fans.

Since its founding, Chime has been recognized for providing innovative, easy-to-understand financial service products that address the liquidity and credit needs of everyday people. Chime was one of the first in the space to offer fee-free overdraft through SpotMe3, an innovation that disrupted the financial services industry for the betterment of consumers and has spotted members billions of dollars in transactions through SpotMe. Chime Credit Builder Visa Credit Card, an industry leading secured credit card that doesn’t require a credit check, late fees, or interest4, boasts millions of users and has helped people establish or improve their credit scores by an average of 30 points5. Recently, the company launched MyPay to help transform the way people get paid in America. MyPay lets eligible members access up to $500 of their pay, including government benefits, before payday with no interest, no credit check, and no mandatory fees.6

About Chime

Chime is a financial technology company, not a bank, founded on the premise that basic banking services should be helpful, easy, and free. Chime builds products that allow the company to succeed when its members do. That’s why Chime doesn’t rely on consumer fees such as overdraft fees, monthly fees, or minimum balance fees. Chime is proud to be The Most Loved Banking App and one of the most downloaded banking apps in America7. Member account balances are held at regulated, FDIC member banks (The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A.). For additional information, please visit www.chime.com.

About the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Patrick Dumont. Since the inaugural season in 1980-81, the Mavs have won five division titles, three conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

