American Financial Resources, LLC Selects Polly to Elevate Pricing Strategies and the Borrower Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polly, the leading provider of innovative mortgage capital markets technology, today introduced American Financial Resources, LLC (AFR) as the latest adopter of its cloud-native technology and high-performance product and pricing engine (PPE). AFR selected Polly to support strong strategic growth ambitions, increase revenue on each loan, and decrease the cost of origination, while maintaining a hyper focus on the borrower experience. Executives cite Polly's granularity, functional depth, and versatility—combined with an unrivaled pace of innovation—as key drivers in their decision.

AFR, LLC announced completion of its sale to a fund managed by Proprietary Capital, LLC in February 2024, appointing Rob Pieklo, former AFR executive and partner (2003-2018), as Chief Operating Officer. Under Rob's leadership, AFR sought to redefine its customer acquisition strategy and elevate the borrower and internal experience, which went part in parcel with technology. AFR selected Polly as its strategic technology partner, adopting its agile, state-of-the-art engine to help bring its vision to fruition and satisfy the diverse needs of today's homebuyers. Pieklo explained, "We are building something extraordinary at AFR, so it was essential that we partner with a tech pioneer like Polly that could support and enhance our vision. With Polly's expertise and market leadership in terms of innovation, we've created a robust infrastructure that is creating true value and those high-impact touchpoints that are so important for our customers."

This experience-first focused approach by the AFR team has been hugely successful, with the company scaling its wholesale and non-delegated production channels by more than 500% since February.

"The industry is undergoing a tech transformation and there is growing demand for flexible alternatives that take every nuance into account," said Adam Carmel, Founder and CEO of Polly. "That's where we come in. Polly will augment our customer partners' unique pricing strategy or vision, help them get far more granular, and create seamless automation across all work streams. We are excited to maintain this momentum with AFR and all of our customer partners."

About American Financial Resources, LLC

American Financial Resources, LLC (AFR) is a national leader in residential mortgage lending. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, AFR provides a wide range of mortgage products to meet the needs of diverse clients. The company's focus on continuous improvement and strategic growth ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry. American Financial Resources, LLC. is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer Lender. NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com.

About Polly

Polly has revolutionized the mortgage industry with its modern, data-driven capital markets ecosystem. Banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders nationwide trust Polly's Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), Loan Trading Exchange, Lender Intelligence, and Polly/™ AI to automate and optimize the entire capital markets value chain and deliver a next-generation loan officer and broker experience, helping mortgage companies operate faster, smarter, and more profitably. Polly was founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of technology and mortgage experts and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, follow Polly on LinkedIn or visit www.polly.io.