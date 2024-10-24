Forge Trust Expands Client Access to Private Credit through Percent

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Percent, the platform powering the modern private credit marketplace, today announced making its services available to Forge Trust clients, a leading custodian for alternative assets. This offering will enable Forge Trust’s IRA holders to easily invest in Percent’s exclusive private credit opportunities, providing a new avenue for portfolio diversification and potentially higher yields.

“Amid ongoing economic uncertainty and market volatility, private credit continues to offer the potential for higher yields, recurring income, and shorter-duration deal opportunities that attract a wide range of investors – from institutions and family offices to a growing number of retail investors,” said Nelson Chu, Founder and CEO of Percent. “Through Forge Trust, we are able to provide self-directed IRA holders who are accredited investors expanded access to a largely untapped lower-to-middle-market segment of private credit, which has consistently outperformed larger market opportunities.”

Forge Trust’s self-directed IRA holders will be able to invest in private credit through Percent’s marketplace exclusively designed for accredited and institutional investors focused on the lower-to-middle-market. The marketplace will give Forge Trust IRA holders the ability to invest in various asset classes through their IRAs including asset-backed securities, consumer and corporate loans and more. This seamless integration will provide a simplified investing experience, delivering the advantages of investing in private credit within a single tax-advantaged account.

“Diversification is crucial for building a successful retirement fund, and we believe alternative investments unlock opportunities to strengthen portfolios for potential long-term growth,” said Iain Kennedy, President of Forge Trust. “Percent’s offering enables our IRA holders to access seamlessly and with confidence all types of alternative investments, including private credit.”

Projected to surpass $2.6 trillion by 2029, the private credit asset class has experienced sustained growth, filling a crucial gap left by traditional banks following the 2008 financial crisis. Percent has helped private credit scale, providing accredited investors access to previously unattainable opportunities with data-driven insights, changing the perceptions of the asset class from illiquid, opaque and inaccessible to a viable investment option. With access to private credit, investors can better hedge their portfolios against market volatility as the asset class is largely uncorrelated.

For more information on Percent’s ongoing work to connect investors, borrowers and underwriters through a single marketplace and how to become an accredited investor, visit www.percent.com.

About Percent

Percent is unlocking private credit and providing unparalleled access through its modern private credit market, empowering investors, borrowers and underwriters with innovative technology to increase the speed and frequency of transactions at a fraction of the cost. The company’s core infrastructure delivers public market efficiencies to the multi-trillion-dollar analog private credit market by powering the sourcing, structuring, syndication, surveillance and servicing of private credit transactions from beginning to end. Founded in 2018, Percent’s platform is becoming the market standard for asset-backed and corporate lending, powering over $1.5 billion in total transaction volume across retail and institutional markets. For additional information, please visit www.percent.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Forge Trust

With over 40 years of experience, Forge Trust is a leading custodian for alternative assets and a smart choice for an IRA custodian, expertly supporting investors’ alternative investments and unlocking a world of diversified investing opportunities. Serving 2.213 million accounts with $16.613 billion in assets under custody as of Q2 2024, the company specializes in custodying alternative investments, including real estate, private stock, private equity, promissory notes, private placements, precious metals and more. Forge Trust is a subsidiary of Forge Global, a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. For more information or to open a self-directed IRA account, visit ForgeTrust.com.

Forge Trust Co. does not give legal, tax, or investment advice, does not determine the suitability or appropriateness of any investments, and is solely a passive custodian for IRAs. This content is intended to provide general education regarding Self-directed IRAs (SDIRAs). Nothing in this post is an endorsement or recommendation of any investment, promoter, or investment product. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. You should seek your own legal, tax, and/or investment advice with regard to your SDIRA.