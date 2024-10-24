Independent Advisor Alliance Establishes Strategic Partnership with Wealth.com

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the industry’s leading end-to-end estate planning platform, today announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA), a leading hybrid firm focused on empowering financial advisors to succeed as independent business owners. The partnership will provide IAA’s 225 advisors across 27 states with access to the industry’s most advanced estate planning digital resources, enabling them to elevate and expand their practice. As estate planning becomes an increasingly essential component of comprehensive wealth management services, wealth.com’s innovative and accessible technology will accelerate the opportunity for all IAA advisors.

IAA recently surpassed $18 billion in assets under supervision (AUS) and has been on a steady growth trajectory since its founding in 2013. Along the way, IAA has continually added programs and services to provide its growing network with the guidance and resources they need to run their firms as they see fit. The partnership with wealth.com is reflective of IAA’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its advisors. Similarly, wealth.com remains focused on staying ahead of the curve, delivering technology that empowers advisors to better serve their clients.

“We are always innovating on behalf of our advisors,” said Robert Russo, IAA founder and chief executive officer. “Keeping our finger on the pulse of the industry and providing solutions to meet their expectations is part of why independent advisors choose to work with us. The addition of wealth.com’s advanced estate planning solutions is the latest step in our journey to equip our partner advisors with the tools they need to serve their clients.”

Wealth.com is the industry’s only complete, end-to-end estate planning solution for financial advisors, offering a full spectrum of services only partially addressed by other providers. Its scalable technology, backed by deep legal expertise, enables advisors to scale their services efficiently across a diverse client base and meet the growing demand for holistic financial planning. The sophisticated yet intuitive platform simplifies the creation of essential documents, including wills, trusts and advanced directives. Moreover, wealth.com’s Family Office Suite™ enhances advisors' ability to efficiently manage complex estates with features that elevate estate visualization, optimize tax planning and streamline reporting processes—specifically designed for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

“The momentum of IAA since it was established has been remarkable,” said Tim White, co-founder and chief partnership officer at wealth.com. “As they’ve grown, the complexity of needs among its clients has too. This partnership offers a solution IAA advisors can easily adapt, customize and deliver to address their clients’ estate planning needs.”

IAA is built on partnerships, both with the advisors in its network as well as its integration providers. By providing compliance guidance, consulting and practice management programs tailored to firm-level needs, IAA is a support system to a growing number of independent advisors.

“With the scale to provide essential resources, and the agility to offer customized service, our approach ensures advisors have the freedom and flexibility they need to effectively serve their clients,” added Russo. “Our collaboration with wealth.com is a perfect extension of IAA’s efforts to provide entrepreneurial-minded advisors with the support they need to navigate the challenges of running their own businesses.”

Advisory firms wishing to learn more about the IAA network and its solutions to support entrepreneurial-minded independent financial advisors are encouraged to visit www.independentadvisoralliance.com

To learn more about wealth.com’s advanced, end-to-end estate planning platform, please visit www.wealth.com

About IAA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA) is a leading hybrid firm strategically focused on empowering financial advisors to succeed as independent business owners by providing services that align with each advisor’s unique needs and challenges. IAA supports its partner firms with customized support services, resources, and programs designed to optimize efficiencies, reduce expenses, retain and attract clients, assist with succession planning, boost revenue, and more. www.independentadvisoralliance.com.

About wealth.com

wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 500+ wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, wealth.com helps drive scale and efficiency, meeting client needs across the wealth spectrum. Financial advisors ranked wealth.com as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. In 2024, wealth.com was honored by WealthManagement.com as the ‘Best Technology Provider’ in the Trust category, and CEO Rafael Loureiro received the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year.

An industry employer of choice, wealth.com is rated among Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and ranked #24 on Fortune’s list of the 100 Best Small Workplaces for 2024.