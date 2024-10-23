Elite Boosts Productivity and Customer Engagement with Kantata's Professional Services Cloud

IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, and Elite, a leading provider of financial management and business operations solutions to the world’s most successful law firms, today announced the successful integration of the Kantata Professional Services Cloud within Elite’s Global Services operations, increasing its productivity and efficiency, and reinforcing its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

As part of Elite’s focus on delivering a superior customer experience and accelerating time-to-live for its customers with its cloud-native 3E software as a service (SaaS) offering, Elite sought to increase productivity, enhance service delivery, and dedicate more time to its customers. Since adopting Kantata SX, Elite has significantly reduced the time and resources spent on administrative activities, using the new solution to optimize and restructure its time tracking, streamline processes, and automate routine tasks. By centralizing its project management and customer service operations within Kantata, Elite has already realized substantial benefits, including:

15% Increase in Customer-Facing Activities: Automation and optimization efforts have reduced administrative overhead, enabling Elite to dedicate more time to customer interactions.

Automation and optimization efforts have reduced administrative overhead, enabling Elite to dedicate more time to customer interactions. Four-Week Reduction in Billing Cycles: Automating month-end processes has streamlined invoice creation, significantly reducing billing cycle times.

Automating month-end processes has streamlined invoice creation, significantly reducing billing cycle times. Enhanced Decision-Making: Real-time insights provided by Kantata’s live dashboards have improved Elite’s ability to make timely and accurate business decisions.

“Kantata is enabling healthy, balanced productivity across all our teams, automating manual steps in our processes that added less value and freeing up project teams to maximize the time our people spend with the customer,” said Martin Linusson, Chief Customer Officer at Elite. “That gained efficiency is resulting in even better customer outcomes while also driving more revenue at the same cost. It is a formula for success in the long run.”

Linusson added, “With Kantata, we were very specific about getting a fresh start. We only carried over active projects, and, while we defined the new system exactly as we planned to use it, we took care to not overcomplicate things. Kantata was easy to work with so we leveraged the transformation to redefine our time tracking structure and maximize our billing efficiency to the benefit of our customers, our project managers, and our bottom line. It was a huge undertaking — we didn't just change the system, we changed the behavior of our entire team.”

“We are thrilled to be part of Elite’s mission to improve both their operational performance and the client experience,” said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer at Kantata. “The core of our solution is about more than efficiency gains. It’s about elevating the quality of service delivered to clients -- which should be true for all technology built for professional services organizations. Elite’s use of our technology is an example of how innovation in professional services can directly enhance the customer experience.”

Read the entire case study here to learn more about the quantitative results of adopting Kantata.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

About Elite

Since its founding in 1947, Elite has transformed law firms with innovative technologies that are at the center of their success. Today, Elite is a leading, independent technology company that continues to develop cutting-edge digital financial solutions that drive success for the world’s most successful law firms. Visit elite.com to learn more.