SG Credit Partners Invests in Sincere Corporation to Support Expansion Into the Wedding Market

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sincere (www.sincere.com), the parent company behind Punchbowl®, Timehop®, and Memento®, today announced an $8,000,000 senior debt investment from SG Credit Partners through its SG Software + Technology division. The Company leveraged this latest investment – its second from SG Credit Partners – to springboard into the wedding market and launch Lovebird.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Sincere to fuel their entrance into the wedding market,” said Marc Cole, CEO, SG Credit Partners. “We support their strategic vision and look forward to seeing how they apply their expertise in a new vertical.”

Lovebird is a premium digital platform for elegant wedding guest communication. It debuted with a breadth of features including premium wedding websites, exquisite digital stationery delivered by text or email, RSVP tracking and notifications, guest list management, meal selection and guest polling, gift registry integration, and messaging capabilities. Lovebird represents a huge leap for wedding communication, which has devolved into a confusing hybrid of paper and online in recent years.

“Outdated incumbents in the wedding industry have failed to innovate over the past decade,” said Matt Douglas, Founder & CEO, Sincere. “We recognize that the next generation of engaged couples demands a smart, sophisticated platform to communicate with their guests while still upholding the elevated elegance that has always been the standard for weddings. Lovebird is the answer to that need. This senior debt investment from SG Credit Partners is instrumental to facilitate our expansion into this large market.”

About Sincere Corporation

Sincere is a family of consumer internet brands with heart. The Company is home to Punchbowl®, Lovebird®, Timehop®, and Memento®, and builds technology that brings you closer and helps show you care to the people who matter the most. More than 325 million online invitations and digital greeting cards have been sent on Punchbowl, 125 million memories are relived on Timehop every day, and more than 15 million memories have been collected on Memento. Sincere Foundation supports organizations that address basic needs, and envisions a future where everyone has the opportunity to celebrate, recognize milestones, and honor memories. The Company was founded by entrepreneur Matt Douglas. To learn more, visit www.sincere.com

About SG Software + Technology

SG Software + Technology provides tailored, flexible credit structures to SaaS, tech-enabled services, and recurring revenue companies seeking capital to fund growth, extend runway, minimize dilution, and generate equity value.

SG Software + Technology is a division of SG Credit Partners, a broad credit platform consisting of three verticals: Software + Technology, Consumer Products, and Commercial Finance. Headquartered in Southern California with offices throughout the country, the firm has provided in excess of $750 million to lower middle market entrepreneurs across a variety of industries.