BARK and Crocs Unleash Highly Anticipated Crocs for Dogs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARK (NYSE: BARK), the leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the release of the highly anticipated Pet Crocs, created in collaboration with Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). New and current subscribers of BarkBox, a monthly themed surprise of toys and treats, and Super Chewer, a monthly subscription of tough toys for dogs who play harder, can add the shoes to their next box. Dog parents can also shop the matching human and dog shoes online at Crocs.com and in select Crocs retail stores while supplies last.

After years of customers asking Crocs and BARK to create shoes for dogs, Crocs reached out to the dog experts at BARK to redesign the classic clog from a dog’s perspective. Available in glow-in-the-dark marbled Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit, Pet Crocs are made from breathable EVA foam, feature an adjustable strap for added support, as well as a grippy tread bottom and ventilation holes on top – for a stylish stroll or playful photo moment. Pet Crocs are available in three sizes, Small (dogs weighing 15-25 lbs.), Medium (dogs weighing 26-50 lbs.), and Large (dogs weighing 51-80 lbs.).

“For years, BARK customers have begged for us to design Crocs for dogs, so we were excited when Crocs reached out asking our dog-obsessed team to design the shoes from a dog’s perspective,” said Dave Stangle, VP of Brand Marketing at BARK. “This partnership is about more than just shoes. It’s a celebration of the fun and quirky bond between dogs and their humans, and another way to bring dogs and humans together. By teaming up with Crocs, a company known for its unique style and loyal fanbase, we’re showing the world what happens when two iconic brands come together to create something people have been craving for a long time.”

How to Get Your Paws on Pet Crocs

Current BarkBox and Super Chewer subscribers can opt-in to add Crocs for their dog to their next box, and new BarkBox (starting at $27 per month) and Super Chewer (starting at $35 per month) customers will have the opportunity to receive the booties as a welcome gift with the purchase of a 6- or 12-month subscription. Visit bark.co/pages/crocs-for-dogs for more information. Dog parents can also shop Pet Crocs, as well as exclusive dog breed-themed Jibbitz charms, on Crocs.com and in select Crocs retail stores for a limited time.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target, Amazon and Chewy; its high-quality, nutritious meals with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at BARK.co for more information.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.