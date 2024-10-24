QSC, LLC to Be Acquired by Acuity Brands

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QSC, LLC (“QSC” or “the Company”), a market leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of audio, video, and control solutions that are designed to create impactful experiences, today announced that they have reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Acuity Brands, Inc. (“Acuity”).

"Bringing QSC together with Acuity underscores the critical role AV technology plays in live, hybrid, and virtual experiences,” said Joe Pham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QSC. "Our two organizations are aligned on a long-term mission and core values that drive our mutual passion for innovation, customer satisfaction, and employee well-being."

QSC will become part of Acuity’s Intelligent Spaces Group to execute our joint vision of making spaces smarter, safer, and greener with disruptive technologies that leverage data interoperability.

“From our roots in pro audio to our Q-SYS platform solutions, our talented teams are well-positioned to bring our mission to life for our customers, ecosystem partners, and our system integrators who serve them,” said Jatan Shah, President of QSC. “With Acuity’s Intelligent Spaces Group, our rich landscape of data will deliver dynamic and engaging experiences that captivate and inspire.”

For financial or investor information, read the Acuity press release: https://www.investors.acuitybrands.com/news-releases/news-release-details/acuity-announces-agreement-acquire-qsc-llc

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as the financial advisor to QSC, and Proskauer Rose LLP is providing external legal counsel.

About QSC, LLC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC, LLC is a globally recognized leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of award-winning solutions and services.

Leading the company’s success is Q-SYS, a cloud-first platform for audio, video, and control, built on a modern, standards-based IT architecture. With established solutions across Corporate, Education, Hospitality, Venues, Events, Cinema, Government, Healthcare, and Transportation, Q-SYS is redefining possibilities for live, hybrid, and virtual experiences.

QSC Audio complements these offerings with high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, software, and accessories. These solutions empower creators, performers, and entertainment providers to confidently deliver impactful experiences for their audiences.

For more information, visit www.qsc.com.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. Acuity uses technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), Acuity designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

Acuity achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and location-aware applications. Achieving customer-focused efficiencies that allow Acuity to increase market share and deliver superior returns, Acuity looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Acuity is powered by over 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit Acuity at www.acuitybrands.com.