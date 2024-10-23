ServiceNow Partners With NVIDIA to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Agentic AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation today announced a major expansion to its strategic partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI. The companies will use NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints to co-develop native AI Agents within the ServiceNow platform, creating use cases fueled by business knowledge that customers simply choose to turn on.

NVIDIA will collaborate with ServiceNow to map out multiple AI agent use cases. With six years of joint innovation on AI models, along with several previously announced strategic collaborations, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are reshaping how businesses integrate AI into their operations.

The Now Platform is rapidly becoming a foundation for enterprise transformation in the evolving landscape of generative AI. By harnessing NVIDIA's advanced AI infrastructure—such as the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, including the NVIDIA NeMo framework and NVIDIA NIM microservices running on NVIDIA DGX Cloud, and ServiceNow’s leading AI platform for business transformation, this partnership is supercharging productivity and streamlining complex workflows across industries.

“GenAI is a massive tailwind for our industry, and ServiceNow and NVIDIA are bringing the next wave of agentic AI to enterprises everywhere,” said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott. “The transformative potential of AI is unfolding for enterprises in real time. CEOs are looking to ServiceNow and NVIDIA to modernize their businesses and lead them into an AI-powered future. Together, our world-class product and engineering teams are shoulder-to-shoulder, putting AI to work for our customers.”

“The convergence of accelerated computing and generative AI is advancing a new era of enterprise transformation,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and ServiceNow are readying organizations for agentic AI services to unlock unprecedented productivity across industries."

Enriching ServiceNow AI Agents with NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints for Cybersecurity

With unified, real-time access to enterprise wide knowledge, tools, workflows, and data on the Now Platform, ServiceNow AI Agents – originally announced in September – can comprehend and interpret context, break down complex outcomes into smaller tasks, prioritize them, plan actions, and execute strategies to achieve desired results. Co-development between ServiceNow and NVIDIA will expand out-of-the-box AI agent use cases into additional solution areas, beginning with security vulnerability.

Leveraging NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, the companies will jointly develop Vulnerability Analysis for Container Security AI Agent to expand AI Agent capabilities beyond ticket resolutions to automate vulnerability analysis and make recommendations for human agents, with plans to add more throughout 2025. Customers will be able to quickly implement these turn-key AI Agents, simply by turning them on from ServiceNow AI Agent Studio once available in 2025.

ServiceNow AI Agents reinvent workflows across the enterprise, from small and specialized tasks like single issue resolution, to running an entire incident response workflow. Guardrails — built using NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails software — for robust oversight are built in to help ensure organizations can add the levels of governance they need for their unique business processes. Initial use cases for Customer Service Management (CSM) AI Agents and IT Service Management (ITSM) AI Agents are expected to reduce mean time to resolution and make live agents more productive.

From partnering with Hugging Face on open-access large language models (LLMs) for code generation to introducing telco-specific AI solutions and being early adopters of NVIDIA NIM microservices, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are defining the future of AI-powered business automation.

Accelerating the Value of GenAI Investments

ServiceNow and NVIDIA are showcasing the ability of enterprise AI to transform experiences and unlock unprecedented value for top innovators in industries around the world. By bringing NVIDIA’s AI-powered capabilities into ServiceNow Now Assist, customers such as American Honda, the National Science Foundation, Siemens, TRIMEDX, and joint customers of ServiceNow and Visa benefit from more intelligent, scalable, and efficient AI-driven solutions.

American Honda

American Honda is applying GenAI to improve deflection and efficiency of service, delivering a world class digital experience to their North American employees.

National Science Foundation

GenAI is also being adopted in the public sector. The U.S. federal government’s National Science Foundation is leveraging new GenAI solutions to support their mission to promote the progress of science by investing in research to expand knowledge in science, engineering, and education.

Siemens

As an AI Lighthouse customer with ServiceNow and NVIDIA, Siemens Global Business Services (GBS) is streamlining IT, HR, and customer service operations by deploying GenAI to boost speed and reliability across workflows, while cutting costs and increasing efficiency. For example, with case summarization, Siemens GBS has accelerated productivity, enabling them to close 72K cases annually.

TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX, a leading independent clinical asset management company, is using Now Assist to accelerate the development of core business ops, without having to hire additional developers at the same rate. In just the first three months after deploying GenAI, TRIMEDX benefitted from a 22% increase in developer productivity and is expanding their developer pool to citizen developers who are quickly learning new best practices.

Visa

Visa is at the forefront of payments technology, with operations in more than 200 countries and territories. As banks face an unprecedented surge in credit card disputes, including $11 billion worth of disputed charges last year alone1, Visa and ServiceNow have joined forces to launch ServiceNow Disputes Management, Built with Visa. Integrated with Now Assist for Banking, this solution is powering faster dispute self-service and deflection, which enhances productivity, streamlines compliance, and elevates the customer experience, all critical to Visa and its customers.

Top business outcomes benefit multiple personas, including employees through increased self-service options, customer service agents through summarization and resolution note generation, and system administrators and developers through several types of code, analytics, and playbook generation. Using ServiceNow domain specific models and powered by NVIDIA capabilities, customers are realizing real business results.

Availability

The first use cases for ServiceNow AI Agents are available to selected customers as part of the Xanadu release.

The Vulnerability Analysis for Container Security AI Agent, co-developed by NVIDIA and ServiceNow, will be available early 2025.

