L3Harris and Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced a strategic partnership to propel advanced technology development and accelerate L3Harris’ digital transformation.

The companies’ complementary capabilities – including L3Harris’ sensors and software-defined systems and Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) – will together enable new levels of capability and resilient connectivity across the joint-all-domain network, ensuring warfighters can make more informed decisions faster to protect our nation’s security and that of our allies.

“ As the industry’s Trusted Disruptor, we are committed to collaborating with innovative partners to deliver unmatched value to our global customers,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “ Our work to date has demonstrated the meaningful impact of integrating our capabilities, and we will build upon these efforts to enhance performance across domains.”

" Palantir exists to support the West's most important institutions,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir. " We're partnering with L3Harris to ensure that the U.S. and its allies combine the West's two greatest assets — AI dominance and cutting-edge hardware — on the battlefield.”

L3Harris and Palantir’s strategic partnership encompasses a variety of ongoing initiatives, including collaboration on U.S. Army programs like TITAN and efforts aligned with the U.S. Army’s Unified Network Strategy; leveraging Palantir AIP internally at L3Harris for enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives; and development and demonstration efforts with sensors, radios and other advanced technologies. Together, Palantir and L3Harris are investing in novel solutions that will push computing to the far edge, from radios as sensors to orbital processing on satellites that will help lead the future of communication and tactical decision-making.

The companies most recently integrated L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-20 EO/IR system with Palantir’s Sensor Inference Platform (SIP), which provided edge AI for improved target detection and delineation during a live fly test. Having SIP integrated onto the MX-20 provided increased situational awareness, automatic target identification, and communication, resulting in reduced operator workload with increased effectiveness.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s and L3Harris’ expectations regarding the amount and the terms of their cooperation and the expected benefits of Palantir’s software platforms and L3Harris’ systems and digital transformation. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond either company’s control. These risks and uncertainties include Palantir’s and L3Harris’ ability to meet the unique needs of our customers; the failure of our platforms or systems to satisfy our customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ or systems’ reliability; and our customers’ ability to modify or terminate contracts. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir and L3Harris make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, neither Palantir nor L3Harris undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.