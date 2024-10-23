Viamericas Expands Remittance Services in Jamaica Through Partnership with Victoria Mutual Group

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamericas, a leading provider of remittance and international money transfer services, has partnered with Victoria Mutual Group, part of the 146-year-old VM Group to enhance remittance services in Jamaica. Through this partnership, Viamericas will now provide Jamaicans cash pick-up and bank deposit remittance services via VM Money Transfer Services’ network. Beneficiaries in Jamaica can now receive funds from the United States, and Canada.

"The collaboration with Viamericas aligns with VM Money Transfer Services’ mission to empower our fellow Jamaicans through accessible financial solutions,” said Michael Howard, CEO of VM Money Transfer Services. “We are making it easier than ever for Jamaicans to receive support from their loved ones abroad.”

The partnership with VM Group increases Viamericas' footprint in Jamaica, with over 100 payout locations now available nationwide. This includes 16 VM Building Society branches, ensuring widespread accessibility for customers seeking to receive funds.

"This partnership creates a game-changing opportunity for Jamaicans, surpassing traditional agency networks, now making it available at thousands of locations for convenient access. Sending cash or direct deposits into Jamaica became easier with Viamericas network and industry-leading customer service,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “This partnership enhances our presence in the Caribbean and demonstrates our commitment to fostering financial inclusion and supporting economic growth in Jamaica."

About VM Group

VM Group Limited is a global financial institution with offices in Jamaica, the wider Caribbean, the United States and the United Kingdom. This iconic Jamaican enterprise offers a transformational suite of products and services covering: Savings and Deposits, Loans, Foreign Exchange Trading, Wealth Management and Investment Services, General Insurance, Real Estate and Property Services, Remittance Services, Business Services, Pension Fund Investment Management and Administration, Pension Consultancy.

The Group executes its mission via the VM Building Society; VM Investments; VM Wealth Management; VM Property Services; VM Money Transfer Services; VM Pensions Management; VM Finance; and VM Innovations. VM Foundation is the Group’s philanthropic arm and British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) and Carilend are affiliate companies.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter that provides international money transfers, bill payments, check processing, and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 285,000 locations in 95 countries. Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, the company has a West Coast office in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the category "Best Business Payments System - Cross-Border & Remittances". For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.