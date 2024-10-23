Fervo Energy, Southern Utah University, and Elemental Impact Launch Geothermal Apprenticeship Program

The new workforce development program focuses on subsurface operations will provide hands-on and virtual instruction for up to 40 individuals through 2024.

The new workforce development program focuses on subsurface operations will provide hands-on and virtual instruction for up to 40 individuals through 2024.

CEDAR CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fervo Energy (“Fervo”), the leader in next-generation geothermal development, along with Southern Utah University (SUU), an institution known for its personalized approach to learning, and Elemental Impact (“Elemental”), a non-profit investing platform that invests in climate companies and projects with deep local impact, today announced the launch of a geothermal apprenticeship program to help oil and gas workers and Southwest Utah residents join the rapidly growing enhanced geothermal industry. The first-of-a-kind geothermal apprenticeship program advances labor momentum spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The program, administered by SUU and funded in part by Elemental, will provide those seeking new skill sets with the opportunity to learn geothermal directional drilling and well completions, while combining on-the-job training with college-level coursework on geology and energy systems. This unique approach offers pathways for traditional college students as well as adult and working learners interested in careers in the geothermal energy industry.

“Thousands of Americans work in upstream oil and gas, and with the right tools, they can easily apply their skill sets to geothermal production,” said Tim Latimer, Fervo CEO and Co-Founder. “We can harness the full potential of this existing talent pool and attract new talent beyond current fossil fuel workers by providing on-the-ground and in-classroom training opportunities. We believe that our apprenticeship program with SUU can ignite that process, supporting local job growth across Southwest Utah.”

Already, 22 individuals working with ten different oilfield service providers operating in the area have registered for the geothermal apprenticeship program. By the end of 2024, the program aims to enroll at least 40 apprentices, providing them with an opportunity to fill an immediate workforce need upon completion of the apprenticeship.

“Southwest Utah has the resource potential to become a national clean energy hub, and we have the human potential to make that vision a reality,” said Dr. Bill Heyborne, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Professor of Biology. “Our new apprenticeship program will prepare Utahns to drive much-needed energy innovation in the communities they call home.”

Funding from Elemental Impact, a nonprofit investor in climate technology and community focused initiatives, enabled Fervo to offer this workforce training program.

"Demand for electricity is surging and expected to double in the US by 2030; geothermal sources, like those being deployed by Fervo, have the potential to meet that demand while boosting local jobs,” said Dawn Lippert, Founder and CEO of Elemental Impact. “We are thrilled to support this geothermal apprenticeship program and help power the transfer of valuable skills from oil and gas professionals to the geothermal industry. This initiative, in partnership with SUU, is an essential bridge to building a local workforce and advancing the clean energy transition."

About Fervo Energy

Fervo Energy provides 24/7 carbon-free energy through the development of next-generation geothermal power. Fervo’s mission is to leverage innovation in geoscience to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Geothermal has a major role to play in the future electric grid, and Fervo’s key advancements in drilling and subsurface analytics bring a full suite of modern technology to make geothermal cost competitive.

About Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University is a caring campus community where students realize their potential with personalized guidance from mentors who are dedicated to their success. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, SUU provides hands-on, career-focused learning that prepares students for the future. Located in the world’s best backyard, SUU’s safe and vibrant campus offers both an inspiring setting and a strong community. Whether on campus or online, SUU provides an education that is competitively priced and highly valued, giving students the skills and confidence to thrive in any professional setting.

About Elemental Impact

Elemental Impact is a non-profit investing platform that invests in climate companies and projects with deep local impact. Elemental has a 15-year history of investing in real world solutions that make neighborhoods and homes cleaner, healthier, safer, and more affordable. The investing platform scales climate technologies through a three-tiered approach: deploying catalytic capital, providing project expertise, and prioritizing community partnership. Elemental’s portfolio is active nationwide as well as in more than 100 countries and has raised over $10B in follow-on funding.