TreeFrog Therapeutics Enters Into Pioneering Research Collaboration in Immuno-Oncology With the University of Pittsburgh

BORDEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TreeFrog Therapeutics has announced a research collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh focused on the potential of tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS) in immuno-oncology, an exciting emerging field in cancer research.

Harnessing the pioneering research ongoing by Tullia Bruno, Ph.D, Assistant Professor in the Department of Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh and her team at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, alongside the biotechnology expertise of TreeFrog Therapeutics and its proprietary C-Stem™ 3D cell encapsulation technology, the collaboration aims to break new ground in 3D immunology.

Tertiary lymphoid structures are ectopic lymphoid structures that develop in chronically infected organs, sites of inflammation, autoimmune diseases, and in transplants subjected to chronic rejection. In recent years, they have been described in solid tumors, where they act as crucial players in the body's immune response to cancer. By deciphering the intricate mechanisms underlying TLS function and leveraging this knowledge, researchers aim to develop novel treatment approaches that harness the immune system's inherent capacity to recognize and eliminate cancer cells.

“We are delighted to embark on this collaboration with Professor Bruno to apply our encapsulation technology to further understand and work with TLS, bringing new levels of control over the microenvironment of these amazing 3D immune structures. Research indicates that the presence of TLS in cancer may boost anti-tumor immunity and improve responses and prognosis, so I am excited to work with Professor Bruno and her team to explore synergies and opportunities of our 3D technology in this emerging field” said Maxime Feyeux, Chief Scientific Officer, TreeFrog Therapeutics.

“If we are able to recapitulate TLS using 3D technology, there are so many questions we could ask about their formation and modulation in a controlled manner. With 3D technology being a new frontier, this could help immensely as we work to better understand TLS biology, which could complement our work in patient samples and physiologically relevant murine models,” commented Professor Bruno, Assistant Professor, Department of Immunology, University of Pittsburgh.

-Ends -

About TreeFrog Therapeutics

TreeFrog Therapeutics is a French-based regenerative medicine biotech set to unlock access to cell therapies for millions of patients. TreeFrog is unique in its approach to cell therapy development bringing together biophysicists, cell biologists and bioproduction engineers to address the challenges of the industry - producing and differentiating cells of quality at unprecedented scale, cost-effectively. To realize their mission of Cell Therapy for all, TreeFrog operates a business model that includes its own therapeutic programs and partnerships with leading biotech and industry players. In the last 3 years, the company has raised $82 million to advance a pipeline of stem cell-based therapies in regenerative medicine. In 2022, the company opened technological hubs in Boston, USA, and Kobe, Japan, to drive the adoption of the C-StemTM platform and establish strategic alliances with leading academic, biotech and industry players.

www.treefrog.fr