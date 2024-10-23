The Dairy Alliance Teams Up with Grandbaby Cakes for a Festive Recipe Series and Exciting Sweepstakes

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is bringing extra warmth to the holiday season through an exciting new partnership with acclaimed author, television personality, and recipe blogger, Grandbaby Cakes. Grandbaby Cakes is known for its indulgent, creative recipes that add a modern twist to traditional flavors. From October through December, Jocelyn will be sharing exclusive holiday-inspired recipes with The Dairy Alliance that highlight the richness and versatility of dairy.

The Dairy Alliance blog will feature a new recipe each month, showcasing delicious, dairy-packed dishes perfect for the holiday season. This October, The Dairy Alliance is celebrating spooky season with a show-stopping treat for Grandbaby Cakes' Caramel Apple Cheesecake. Indulge in this rich, flavorful dessert that uses real dairy milk and cream cheese with sweet caramel apples, making it a must-try treat for Halloween!

To make this collaboration even sweeter, The Dairy Alliance is launching a holiday sweepstakes, offering 15 lucky winners a chance to receive a signed copy of Jocelyn’s cookbook, Everyday Grand.*

“I’m thrilled to partner with The Dairy Alliance this holiday season to demonstrate how both dairy milk and dairy lactose-free milk can elevate festive meals, creating memorable and delicious experiences for family and friends that are not just tasty, but unforgettable!” said Jocelyn Delk Adams, Founder of Grandbaby Cakes.

Together, The Dairy Alliance and Jocelyn are helping home cooks discover new ways to create joyful, dairy-filled and dairy-lactose-free memories this holiday season. To enter, like and comment on your favorite holiday dish on Facebook or Instagram @thedairyalliance or on TikTok @realdairydelicious. Guests can enter the holiday sweepstakes starting on November 15, 2024, at 12:00 A.M. EST and continue until December 20, 2024, at 11:59 P.M. EST. Winners will be selected by December 23, 2024.

“We are excited to collaborate with Jocelyn to highlight the versatility of dairy milk and lactose-free dairy milk during the holiday season,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer of The Dairy Alliance. “From rich desserts to comforting dishes, dairy milk, and lactose-free options play an essential role in many cherished holiday traditions. We look forward to inspiring consumers with creative ways to incorporate dairy milk into their celebrations and kicking it off with Halloween.”

Visit The Dairy Alliance’s blog on the 15th of each month to explore Grandbaby Cake’s exclusive recipes and enter the holiday sweepstakes for your chance to win! For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

* Entry is open to residents of the state of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky who are at least 18 years of age and located in the United States or its territory at the time of entry

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

