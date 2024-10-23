Proof and ServiceLink Announce Integration to Strengthen Identity Verification and Fraud Prevention Across Real EstateTransactions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proof, a leader in identity verification and digital transaction security, today announced a major integration with ServiceLink, the nation’s premier provider of digital mortgage services. This partnership marks a significant advancement in fraud prevention by integrating Proof’s Identify solution into ServiceLink’s processes, expanding their robust fraud prevention capabilities across all transaction types—from fully digital to traditional paper-based transactions.

ServiceLink, already a leader in digitizing the closing process, can now further protect its customers with Proof’s Identify product. This enables ServiceLink to elevate its existing security measures by adding sophisticated identity verification from the start of every transaction. This ensures that every borrower’s identity is validated early in the process, mitigating fraud risks throughout the transaction lifecycle.

“At ServiceLink, we are committed to protecting our clients and their customers by ensuring the highest level of security and integrity for every transaction with a proactive approach,” said Dave Steinmetz, Division President, Origination Services at ServiceLink. “This partnership provides additional fraud detection points to enhance our existing processes and procedures, allowing ServiceLink to further modernize the closing process for in-person, manual wet signings, and eSignings. This plug-and-play fraud protection solution can be seamlessly combined with ServiceLink’s differentiating signing solutions, creating a streamlined workflow for our clients.”

ServiceLink will now be able to offer its clients multiple identity verification methods, from biometric comparison to compliance with NIST IAL2 standards, ensuring the highest security protocols are met. Key benefits and features now available to ServiceLink customers across all signing platforms:

Identity Verification at Every Step: Proof’s Identify will be integrated into ServiceLink’s workflows, ensuring identity verification from the onset of the transaction—not just at closing—helping to prevent fraud before significant resources are committed.

Flexible Implementation Options: Proof’s platform offers a variety of methods for verifying identity, from email and SMS verification to API integration and even printed QR codes for paper-based transactions. This unique flexibility means ServiceLink can implement identity verification across both digital and traditional closings, offering secure and seamless solutions for all clients.

Pat Kinsel, CEO of Proof, emphasized the importance of the partnership in today’s rapidly evolving real estate landscape: “Fraud in real estate transactions has been rising, and the industry needs solutions that protect not only digital closings but every type of transaction. Proof’s solutions, built on our mission to create trust in every transaction, ensure that identity verification is seamless, secure, and adaptable.”

The Proof and ServiceLink partnership comes at a critical time for the real estate industry. With fraud statistics in the sector climbing—false records and identity theft causing billions in losses annually—this collaboration addresses a growing need for stronger security measures. The partnership will offer ServiceLink clients an additional layer of security to further, proactively protect them.

About ServiceLink

ServiceLink is the nation’s premier provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink leads the way by delivering best-in-class technologies, a full product suite of services and proven experience, built on a foundation of quality, compliance, and service excellence. ServiceLink provides valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services, as well as field services and auction services to mortgage servicers. ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit svclnk.com.

About Proof

Proof is the trusted platform for the most important agreements that businesses and consumers sign. More than 7,000 businesses trust Proof to collect all types of documents – everything from online notarization to identity-assured eSignatures. The platform combines strong identity verification with built-in fraud prevention to ensure signatures are harder to forge. Proof operates the Notarize Network, the largest on-demand network of trusted notaries that are available 24/7 to perform a notarization or check a person’s identity. For more information, visit: www.proof.com.