Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Shift4 to Elevate the Fan Experience at Capital One Arena

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) has announced a new, multi-year partnership with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments & commerce technology, to handle payment processing for Capital One Arena, the multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue owned and operated by MSE in Washington, D.C.

Shift4 will deliver the most comprehensive, end-to-end solution to connect all revenue centers across Capital One Arena, including Shift4’s state-of-the-art payment processing technology to modernize the venue’s transaction experience. The partnership will connect traditional point-of-sale and kiosk ordering with mobile and contactless solutions, so fans can efficiently order food and beverages and not miss extra minutes of the action. Shift4 will also process payments for ticket sales at the venue, including Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals games as well as hundreds of other events hosted at the arena each year.

“Monumental Sports & Entertainment creates unparalleled memories for our fans at the 220+ annual live events that come through our building,” said Adam Heintz, SVP, Business Intelligence at MSE. “Shift4’s supports our mission in delivering an unforgettable experience through seamless commerce. We look forward to this partnership and the improvements it will make to elevate the overall fan experience at Capital One Arena.”

The multi-year partnership will also feature Shift4 branding throughout the venue, including in-arena concourse and out-of-home digital LED signage, courtside digital signage during Washington Wizards games, digitally enhanced dashboard signage during Washington Capitals games, and other joint marketing.

As part of a three-year $800+ million dollar arena transformation plan announced earlier this week, MSE is committed to creating a best-in-class experience for all fans across the venue including an expanded selection of culinary and retail options. With over 65% more concession space and points of sale equipped with cutting-edge technology, fans can expect a diversified food and beverage experience featuring tastes from around the greater Washington D.C. region. In addition to F&B and retail, the multi-million-dollar investment will work to expand venue entry and exit points, including an increase of approximately 30% in new restroom space, to quickly get fans to the action and egress more efficiently.

Capital One Arena is home to the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals, and the NCAA’s Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team, in addition to hosting chart-topping concerts, family shows, and community events, to round out a robust calendar of live events annually. The building has hosted over 50 million people and nearly 5,000 events since it opened in 1997, and the building continues to evolve its arena technology to stay at the forefront of sports and entertainment industry.

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals, transforming the way fans and guests shop, order and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America’s leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit www.monumentalsports.com.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.