Renaissance and Conceal Forge New Cybersecurity Partnership

AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceal Inc., a leader in browser security, today announced their latest partnership with Renaissance, Ireland’s leading Irish value-added distributor. This strategic partnership will help Conceal Inc. deliver advanced browser security solutions to Ireland’s IT sector.

Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal, concludes on the partnership, “Renaissance’s ability to customize its solutions for a diverse customer range—from vendors to resellers to end users—aligns with the flexibility offered by ConcealBrowse.” Gordon then goes on to say, “The partnership will provide organizations and end users with a robust security solution that effectively closes the browser security gap.”

Michael Conway, Director at Renaissance, remarked on the partnership, "We are delighted to announce Conceal Inc. as the newest partner to our Renaissance Family. This partnership helps with Renaissance’s mission to strengthen the Irish IT and OT security channel. Conceal Inc. has been a pioneering cybersecurity company, and we are excited to support them by providing our expertise and resources to help them create a stronger presence in the Irish market."

With Renaissance's extensive experience in delivering security solutions, ConcealBrowse seamlessly complements Renaissance’s existing portfolio, offering additional layers of protection for secure browsing and threat protection. This partnership will help Renaissance in delivering innovative solutions, ensuring that organizations remain protected from the growing landscape of cyber threats.

About Conceal

Conceal is a cybersecurity company that is dedicated to protecting organizations from web-based threats with its innovative solution, ConcealBrowse. ConcealBrowse offers a private, lightweight, and easy-to-deploy defense against ever-evolving phishing, credential theft, and sophisticated social engineering attacks. By safeguarding the most vulnerable element of any organization—the human using a web browser—ConcealBrowse significantly mitigates the risk of destructive and costly cyber-attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/conceal-browse/.

About Renaissance

Renaissance has been a trusted partner to Irish resellers and their customers for over 30 years. With the introduction of 35+ new, cutting-edge, and industry-leading Cyber Security and Compliance solutions in Ireland over the past five years, Renaissance has created a security ecosystem linking its Vendors, Value Added Resellers and End Users. Renaissance has built its reputation by offering leading-edge market technologies, excellent pre/post sales service to its extensive network base, and an ongoing desire to bring added value to its customers. The Renaissance team has founded and continues to run the Cyber Expo & Conference Ireland, now in its seventh year. For more information, visit https://www.renaissance.ie/.