Eaton to Help Modernize Infrastructure for Miami’s Metromover

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton is helping Miami-Dade Transportation & Public Works update the electrical system supporting its Metromover mass transit system that carried more than 6.5 million riders in 2023. The project is supported by Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding and is part of Miami-Dade County’s broader $153 million initiative to expand and upgrade the reliability of its automated train network. The project is expected to be completed by early 2025.

“The future of transportation is considerably more electric, and we’re excited to enable the large-scale infrastructure projects needed to make it happen,” said Igor Stamenkovic, senior vice president and general manager for Eaton’s Electrical Engineering Services & Systems division. “By modernizing the existing energy systems to work smarter, safer and more resiliently, we’re helping Miami-Dade Transportation & Public Works prepare for the future in a timely and cost-effective manner by avoiding complete infrastructure overhaul.”

Eaton solutions will enable Miami-Dade Transportation & Public Works to monitor and manage its electrical systems to increase uptime and reliability. The company’s digitalization approach provides a better way to manage power, supporting insights into equipment health and notifications of potential issues before they result in downtime.

Eaton is supplying the transit authority with low-voltage air replacement circuit breakers and new motor control components to modernize 21 aging electrical substations. Eaton’s retrofit capabilities will help boost the electrical capacity, reliability and safety of the Metromover to support its planned expansion without significant cost or additional footprint required for complete substation replacement.

Learn more about Eaton’s solutions for federal clean energy, stimulus and infrastructure initiatives.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.