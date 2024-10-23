o9 Selected By Envu to Rapidly Transform Its Supply Chain Planning Capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that Envu, an environmental science company providing innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, has selected o9’s future-proof Digital Brain platform to transform its supply chain planning capabilities.

Formerly the Environmental Science Professional business within Bayer, Envu was founded as an independent company in 2022 and draws from more than 50 years of environmental science expertise. With operations in 100-plus countries, the company offers a wide range of forward-thinking solutions for professional pest management, forestry, ornamentals, golf, industrial vegetation management, lawn and landscape, mosquito management, and range and pasture. Looking to drive value swiftly by adopting a modern supply chain model, Envu turned to the o9 platform for advanced Demand Planning, Supply Chain Master Planning, Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization and Integrated Business Planning, with the option of scaling it to support planning functions in other areas of the business. Through its partnership with o9, Envu expects to reduce excess inventory, increase its supply chain planning flexibility to drive up service levels, as well as minimize manual interventions to improve productivity.

“Ultimately, our goal is to establish a future-proof supply chain operating model that encompasses people, processes and technology, drives fast time to value for Envu and our customers, and supports future growth as our business evolves,” said Ronan Stephens, Global Head of Product Supply, Envu. “Early on in our search for a technology partner, it became clear that the Digital Brain platform is suited to our immediate and long-term planning needs, and that the o9 team shares our commitment to innovation and our vision for a rapid and successful implementation.”

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9, said, “We are thrilled to support Envu and its robust growth plans by quickly accelerating its supply chain operations with our AI-powered, state-of-the-art business planning platform. By breaking down departmental silos and capitalizing on real-time insights, Envu will be equipped to make smarter decisions that lead to better business outcomes while benefiting all of its stakeholders.”

To learn more, visit www.o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.