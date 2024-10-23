Gather AI Partners with Bosma Enterprises, Equipping Visually Impaired Warehouse Employees with Intuitive Inventory Management Solutions

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This National Disability Employment Awareness Month, inventory intelligence solution Gather AI announces a new customer, Bosma Enterprises (Bosma), Indiana's largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired.

Bosma delivers exceptional business solutions including warehousing, contract packaging, light manufacturing, product assembly, and more. Bosma also offers rehabilitation services, job training, and employment programs to people experiencing vision loss.

Seventy percent of Americans who are blind or visually impaired are not employed. With a staff that is over 50% blind or visually impaired, Bosma gives its employees the opportunity to pursue financial independence and be productive citizens.

Bosma has implemented the Gather AI solution in their warehouse to enhance warehouse productivity and efficiency. Easy to install and intuitive to use, this solution automates manual inventory processes and data analysis through the use of autonomous drones and advanced computer vision technology.

With Gather AI, artificial intelligence (AI) software enables drones to fly autonomously through warehouses with no GPS, WiFi, or infrastructure changes needed. The machine learning (ML) algorithm analyzes inventory pictures and is able to read and interpret barcodes, lot codes, text, expiration dates, case counts, and occupancy information. This data is exactly what warehouse operators need in order to compare the real-time physical inventory with what is digitally stored in the warehouse management system (WMS). This solution scans on average 15X faster than traditional means and improves inventory accuracy by 66%. Here's a “How it Works” video.

Now, any Bosma employee trained to use the technology can participate in the cycle counting and inventory management processes, as Gather AI’s accessible solution contains voiceover and screen magnification capabilities. The voiceover function allows the operator to hear the commands necessary to set up a drone mission, launch the drone, and land the drone if necessary. Gather AI’s drone flight automation takes care of the rest.

Bosma President & CEO, Jeffrey Mittman, says “Gather AI helps with maintaining inventory accuracy throughout the year. I’m excited to be able to have this new technology available for employees that creates the opportunity for diverse jobs within our company. Technology can fill the gap when someone loses their vision. The drones are a perfect example of technology making the overall process effective for everyone and are accessible to someone who is blind. Gather AI allows Bosma to create new skills and employment opportunities.”

“We aim to make our solution as easy as possible to use. Warehouses today are already under pressure due to various factors including supply chain delays, staff turnover, and more. It’s an honor to be working with Bosma and supporting their mission,” says Gather AI CEO and Co-Founder Sankalp Arora, Ph.D.

About Gather AI: Pittsburgh-based Gather AI is the market leader in supply chain AI to decrease the cost of inventory, improve productivity, and boost revenue. Gather AI was founded in 2017 by Carnegie Mellon University alumni Sankalp Arora, Ph.D., Daniel Maturana, Ph.D., and Geetesh Dubey. The Gather AI solution is currently deployed in warehouses across third-party logistics, retail distribution, manufacturing, food & beverage, and air cargo at companies including GEODIS, NFI Industries, Emirates Airlines, Barrett Distribution, Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), and more. Gather AI was included in the 2024 CB Insights AI 100 and was named an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Provider. Gather AI is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Tribeca Venture Partners, Xplorer Capital, Dundee Venture Capital, Expa, Bling Capital, and XRC Ventures. To learn more about Gather AI, visit www.gather.ai and on YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Bosma Enterprises

As Indiana’s largest statewide provider of employment and training programs for people who are blind or visually impaired, Bosma Enterprises operates an ISO-certified facility that provides top-of-the-line health and safety items. Over 750 million high-quality nitrile exam and surgical gloves are packaged and shipped out each year from the Indianapolis-based warehouse. By partnering with companies large and small, Bosma Enterprises fulfills over 1,000 orders per month and meets the unique needs of various customers across the country. For more information about Bosma, please visit bosma.org.