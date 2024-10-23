Leading forex broker tastyfx offers integration with TradingView

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tastyfx, the fastest-growing forex broker in the United States, announces today that it has integrated with TradingView, the leading charting platform for traders. Users with a tastyfx account can now live trade directly on the TradingView platform, enhancing their trading experience with best-in-class charting and analytical tools.

The partnership with TradingView enables tastyfx’s customers to access a wealth of features, including industry-leading charts, advanced technical analysis, market notifications, a powerful analytical suite, a strategy tester, and Pine ScriptTM language for developing custom indicators.

“We’re excited to bring TradingView to tastyfx customers, pairing our number-one ranked forex broker with their market-leading technology to help traders and investors spot opportunities across global markets,” said Pete Mulmat, CEO of tastyfx.

“Combining TradingView’s powerful platform with tastyfx’s top notch customer experience provides a winning combination to currency traders,” said Pierce Crosby, General Manager of TradingView. “We’re stoked that tastyfx customers can connect to our platform to take advantage of our charting, screening, and alerting, among other key tools we offer, as well as connect with the massive community we’ve built over 12 years in the business.”

About tastyfx

Tastyfx, formerly known as IG US, is a retail foreign exchange dealer and part of IG US Holdings, Inc., (“IG North America”), the parent to tastytrade, an award-winning brokerage firm, tastylive, the financial content and education platform, and tasty Software Solutions, LLC. IG North America is a subsidiary of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG), a global fintech company that provides award-winning products, platforms and access to ~19,000 financial markets to investors around the world.

About TradingView

TradingView is an acclaimed charting and trading platform used by a vibrant community of over 60 million traders worldwide who gather to chat, chart, and trade the international markets.

The platform ambitiously yet consistently empowers its users with best-in-class charting tools, live market data, a comprehensive market analysis suite, and a proprietary programming language.

Beyond premier user experience, TradingView provides solutions for businesses, including advertising, news partnerships, market widgets, charting libraries, and trading integrations with selected partners.