Stellantis and Factorial Take Next Step to Accelerate the Future of Electric Vehicles with Solid-State Battery Technology

AMSTERDAM & WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellantis N.V. and Factorial Inc. (Factorial) unveiled the next chapter in their partnership to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) powered by Factorial's solid-state battery technology. This initiative builds upon the $75 million investment Stellantis made in Factorial in 2021.

Stellantis will launch a demonstration fleet of all-new Dodge Charger Daytona vehicles by 2026 equipped with Factorial's solid-state batteries, marking a key next step in the commercialization of this promising technology. This demonstration fleet will enable the validation of Factorial’s technology and assessment of its performance in real-world driving conditions.

Factorial will supply Stellantis with cells based on its proprietary FEST® solid-state battery technology, which enables a specific energy density of over 390 Wh/kg. Factorial's FEST® offers substantial advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries including higher energy density, reduced weight, improved performance and a potential for further reduction in total vehicle cost over time. This makes it an ideal candidate for powering next-generation EVs.

Stellantis has selected the STLA Large multi-energy platform for this innovative technology due to its focus on high-volume electric SUVs and performance vehicles. The STLA Large platform, a cornerstone of Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, includes brands such as Jeep®, Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. It is designed to support up to two million vehicles globally, making it perfectly suited for this innovative battery technology.

"This demonstration fleet is an important milestone in our partnership with Factorial," said Ned Curic, Stellantis' Chief Engineering and Technology Officer. "By integrating Factorial’s innovative battery solution into the STLA Large platform, we are validating its potential to enhance our electric vehicle lineup, ensuring customers benefit from improved performance, longer driving ranges and faster charging times in the coming years."

"We are honored to be part of this journey with Stellantis to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles," said Siyu Huang, Factorial’s CEO and Co-Founder. "We believe solid-state technology can play a crucial role in enabling the next generation of EVs with improved performance and reduced costs."

Stellantis' partnership with Factorial highlights the increasing significance of solid-state batteries in the EV landscape. This collaboration, which began in 2021, reflects a shared commitment to technological innovation and sustainable transportation.

About Factorial Inc.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, Factorial is at the cutting edge of solid-state battery technology, developing solutions that offer longer range per charge, increased safety, and cost competitiveness with conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company’s proprietary solid-state platforms FEST® (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) and Solstice™ utilize electrolyte innovations that enable safe and reliable cell performance with high-capacity cathode and anode materials. Factorial’s solid-state batteries are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing manufacturing processes, ensuring scalability and efficiency. The company has established joint development agreements with leading global automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai Motor Company, and Kia Corporation. For more information, visit www.factorialenergy.com.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.