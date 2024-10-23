LTIMindtree and Nobl9 Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Enhance Service Reliability

PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTIMindtree, a leading global technology consulting and digital solutions company, and Nobl9, the Service Level Objective (SLO) company, are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to redefine how managed service providers maintain operational reliability and uphold client satisfaction.

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, any service disruption leading to an SLA (Service Level Agreement) violation can have a detrimental impact on a client’s reputation and customer trust. Such incidents force service providers to reactively engage vast resources to manage the fallout, often at the expense of their operational efficiency and customer goodwill.

Through this groundbreaking collaboration with Nobl9, LTIMindtree will revolutionize its managed services offerings by integrating AI powered SLOs around critical services and components. By focusing on SLOs rather than just SLAs, LTIMindtree will be able to preemptively identify and address potential service degradations before they escalate, impacting experience reliability. This proactive approach not only safeguards client reputations, but also ensures a smoother, more reliable service experience for end-users.

“The collaboration with Nobl9 marks a significant milestone for LTIMindtree as we continue to evolve our managed services capabilities powered by our Cognitive Infrastructure offerings,” said Pandiya Kumar Rajamony (Pandi), Executive Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, LTIMindtree. “By integrating AI to the Nobl9 platform, we can proactively identify and mitigate potential breaches through predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms. This ensures our clients’ services maintain high availability, performance, and reliability, thereby safeguarding their operational integrity and brand reputation. This partnership is a game-changer for managed services, setting a new standard in the industry.”

Nobl9’s Enterprise Service Level Objective Platform, paired with LTIMindtree's deep industry expertise, will enable clients to comprehensively monitor service health, predict potential issues, and maintain optimal performance levels. This collaboration empowers managed service providers to deliver exceptional value to their clients by preventing outages and ensuring continuous service reliability, thus enhancing the overall customer experience.

“We are excited to partner with LTIMindtree, a company that shares our commitment to delivering top-tier reliability solutions,” said JP Sethi, SVP of Business Development, Nobl9. “We'd also like to welcome LTIMindtree as a Nobl9 Prime member of N9DN— which underscores LTIMindtree’s capability to implement and manage SLOs globally, providing unparalleled reliability solutions to customers worldwide. By integrating SLOs into their managed services, LTIMindtree is taking a forward-thinking approach that will undoubtedly benefit their clients and set a new benchmark in the industry.”

This partnership is set to have far-reaching implications across the value chain, from service providers to end customers, underscoring the importance of proactive reliability management in today's digital economy.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 81,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.