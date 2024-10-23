Bloom Credit Announces Strategic Partnership with Taktile

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Credit, the leading API platform modernizing the access, reporting, and expansion of credit data, announced today a strategic partnership with next-generation, risk decision platform Taktile. The new collaboration gives Taktile’s customer base of leading fintech companies, banks, and credit unions embedded access to Bloom Credit’s platform, providing faster, more accurate data from the three major credit bureaus to accelerate credit decisioning.

In the competitive lending market, how quickly a lender responds to a business or retail customer’s loan request is generally a leading factor in whether they choose that business. With this, nearly three in four credit professionals say improving the speed of credit decisions was important or critical in evolving their capabilities according to Equifax.

Now, Taktile customers have seamless access to real-time credit data and advanced analytics through an instant integration with the Bloom Credit API. This integration empowers teams to make more informed automated credit decisions faster on Taktile with standardized data available in a low-code environment for streamlined implementation.

“We are excited to be partnering with Taktile, which we see lenders increasingly turning to for credit decisioning capabilities,” said Christian Widhalm, CEO of Bloom Credit. “Like Bloom, Taktile is aligned with a mission to deliver fast, accurate data and to help customers to drive growth and mitigate risk while helping them seamlessly get products to market.”

Broadly, the partnership reinforces new standards around speed and data accuracy for the digital lending industry, which is estimated to reach nearly $72B globally by 2032 according to Allied Research.

“Our partnership with Bloom Credit is all about empowering our customers to make faster, more precise credit decisions. By seamlessly integrating Bloom Credit’s real-time data and analytics into our risk decision platform, we enable credit and risk teams to innovate at speed, reduce risk, and ultimately deliver better financial products to their end users without relying on technical support,” said Maik Taro Wehmeyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Taktile.

Bloom Credit’s partnership with Taktile fast follows its recent launch of Bloom+, a white-labeled, no-code API, which allows financial institutions to offer their customers the ability to report alternative credit scoring data from their primary checking accounts to credit bureaus in order to help build credit profiles.

About Bloom Credit

Bloom Credit is an API platform designed to modernize the infrastructure of the credit data ecosystem, including the enablement of real-time credit reporting, improvement in reporting accuracy, and expansion of the breadth of alternative consumer- permissioned data (CPD) provided to determine credit scores. Bloom Credit empowers its customers to launch and grow new classes of credit products by leveraging access, reporting and alternative CPD in a fraction of the time it has traditionally taken, leading to the development of important applications which can improve consumers’ creditworthiness. Bloom Credit is a member of the American Fintech Council dedicated to promoting an inclusive and transparent financial system. Learn more at www.bloomcredit.io.

About Taktile

Taktile is the next-generation risk decision platform that empowers subject matter experts to build, monitor, and experiment with automated decisions across the entire customer journey. Through AI-driven data analytics and machine learning, Taktile helps fintech companies and financial institutions like Branch International, Novo, Rhino, and Kueski to make smarter, faster risk decisions and deliver innovative financial solutions to their customers. Founded by machine learning experts, Taktile is headquartered in New York and has offices in London and Berlin. For more information, visit www.taktile.com.