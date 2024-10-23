ZEDEDA and OnLogic Partner to Build Integrated Edge Computing Solution for Industrial Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEDEDA, the leader in edge management and orchestration, and OnLogic, a global leader in industrial computing hardware and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to launch OnLogic Powered by ZEDEDA. This offering combines OnLogic's rugged, industrial-grade hardware with ZEDEDA's cloud-native edge orchestration software, providing enterprises with a comprehensive platform to easily and securely deploy, manage and scale edge computing workloads. The companies are committing product and engineering teams to co-design a solution that will streamline edge computing deployments and accelerate time to value.

The OnLogic and ZEDEDA partnership addresses the growing demand for robust edge computing solutions in industrial environments. It enables customers to easily manage, monitor and update edge devices and application workloads, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with deploying and maintaining distributed edge infrastructure. The zero-trust security model begins in the factory and guarantees that devices haven’t been tampered with in transit.

“We’re excited to partner with OnLogic and enable our customers with a solution that solves the obstacles customers face today at the edge, such as adverse physical and security environments, challenging network circumstances, and extreme scale,” said Said Ouissal, ZEDEDA’s CEO and founder. “OnLogic Powered by ZEDEDA provides a flexible foundation that removes the complexities of deploying and managing edge devices and applications and gives our customers the confidence that their edge solution is architected to protect their IP at every step, from the factory to the field.”

The solution will initially be available on four OnLogic systems, catering to various industrial edge computing needs. Key user advantages include:

A validated solution from industry leaders in edge computing.

Engineered for industrial environments with multi-year solution lifecycles.

An application-agnostic design to power unique customer solutions that evolve with the market.

World-class device and software security to protect enterprise IP.

Unified engineering and product roadmap shaped by collective customer feedback.

Delivered as an appliance with SaaS management for rapid time-to-value and faster return on investment.

“Together, ZEDEDA and OnLogic are directly addressing a critical pain point in the industry. Securely deploying and updating hardware and software across a distributed edge network has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming,” said OnLogic’s Executive Chair and co-founder Roland Groeneveld. “Our solution's application-agnostic nature means customers can deploy and manage any edge application they need. It provides the flexibility to adapt as their requirements change, saving significant time and resource costs. This partnership will help enterprises protect data sovereignty by running applications closer to data sources, even in offline environments.”

According to the Gartner Market Guide for Edge Computing, 20% of large enterprises will deploy an edge management and orchestration solution by 2027, compared with fewer than 1% in 2023. OnLogic Powered by ZEDEDA will help accelerate this growth by offering a turnkey solution combining hardware reliability and software flexibility.

For more information about OnLogic Powered by ZEDEDA and to explore the available models, visit OnLogic.com/zededa.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has tens of thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

About OnLogic

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer that designs highly configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world’s harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003, the company has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days. Learn more at www.onlogic.com.