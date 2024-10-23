Redwire Announces Spaceflight Mission with Bristol Myers Squibb to Study Small Molecule Drug Compounds, Launching Additional Biopharma Investigations to Study Bone Disease Treatments in Space

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it is launching an investigation to the International Space Station (ISS) in partnership with global leading biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) to study model small molecule compounds using Redwire’s pharmaceutical drug development platform (PIL-BOX). The research being conducted with BMS has the potential to enhance drug stability, streamline manufacturing processes, and improve efficiencies across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, and cardiovascular disease.

Additionally, Redwire will be launching a PIL-BOX investigation in partnership with pharmaceutical startup company ExesaLibero Pharma to study the novel drug ELP-004, which prevents excess bone removal associated with numerous diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma, and breast and prostate cancers. These newest spaceflight investigations further establish PIL-BOX as the premier space pharmaceutical research platform with 16 PIL-BOXes flown to date and 12 more set to launch on the next commercial resupply mission to the ISS.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and ExesaLibero Pharma, along with the support from NASA and the ISS National Lab, as we continue to operate Redwire’s PIL-BOX platform for reliably manufacturing pharmaceutical crystals in space,” said John Vellinger, President of In-Space Industries at Redwire. “These newest investigations, coupled with the success of previous PIL-BOX investigations over the past year, are enabling us to leverage the microgravity environment to conduct cutting-edge research to improve human health on Earth.”

A third PIL-BOX investigation launching to the ISS is being conducted in partnership with Butler University. Redwire and Butler University will seek to produce high-quality seed crystals in microgravity that could be used to produce pharmaceuticals on Earth. This is Butler University’s second PIL-BOX investigation.

Redwire has used these frequent flight missions to optimize PIL-BOX’s performance and successfully demonstrate its repeatability. With PIL-BOX investigations launching on upcoming commercial resupply missions, Redwire is continuing to leverage the platform to pursue breakthrough developments on advanced technologies that could create new markets with game-changing potential. Previous PIL-BOX investigations have focused on various crystal molecules for treatments of cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes.

These newest experiments will launch to the ISS aboard the SpaceX-31 cargo resupply mission.

