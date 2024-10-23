Emile Weber and Pony.ai Sign MoU to Promote Autonomous Mobility in Luxembourg

Emile Weber, Managing Partner of Emile Weber Group, Roly Heinisch, Managing Partner of Emile Weber Group and Dr. Yimeng Zhang, VP of Engineering at Pony.ai in front of a Pony.ai autonomous vehicle, at Emile Weber’s office, in Luxembourg, October 23, 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Emile Weber, Managing Partner of Emile Weber Group, Roly Heinisch, Managing Partner of Emile Weber Group and Dr. Yimeng Zhang, VP of Engineering at Pony.ai in front of a Pony.ai autonomous vehicle, at Emile Weber’s office, in Luxembourg, October 23, 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pony.ai Europe, the European division of Pony.ai, held a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony today with Emile Weber, Luxembourg’s and the Greater Region’s leading transport company, to advance the development of autonomous mobility in the Grand Duchy. The partnership between Pony.ai Europe and Emile Weber will jumpstart the research, development, and deployment of autonomous vehicles in Luxembourg and follows a March 2024 MoU with the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to advance autonomous mobility in the country.

Emile Weber is one of Luxembourg’s leading providers of mobility solutions and combines quality service with an innovative and responsible spirit, with main areas of activity including public and private transport, taxi services, the rental of various vehicles without drivers (camper vans, vans, commercial vehicles, etc.), and tourism with travel agencies and tour operators. Pony.ai Europe and Emile Weber share the belief that autonomous mobility has an important role in the future of Luxembourg’s transportation ecosystem.

This MoU is another milestone in Pony.ai’s expansion into Europe in 2024. In March 2024, Pony.ai announced the signing of an MoU with the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to advance autonomous mobility in the country. In September 2024, Pony.ai formally established Pony.ai Europe and its European hub in Luxembourg, which will serve as a center for Pony.ai’s cutting-edge research and development of autonomous vehicle technology. Pony.ai’s Luxembourg-based hub will be pivotal in driving technological advancements and tailoring solutions for the European market. As a global leader in innovation and technology, Luxembourg presents an excellent opportunity for Pony.ai to further develop its leading autonomous mobility technology in Europe.

Pony.ai co-founder and CEO, Dr. James Peng said: “ As part of our ongoing global expansion, Pony.ai is grateful to have Emile Weber, Luxembourg’s most trusted and reliable transportation provider, as a strategic partner for this endeavor. While Pony.ai brings its world-class autonomous technology and engineering prowess to the table, having an esteemed local transportation provider such as Emile Weber as a partner is crucial to the success of the partnership.”

Managing Partner of Emile Weber Group, Emile Weber said: " At Emile Weber, we have always embraced innovation and cutting-edge technology in our pursuit of providing sustainable, high-quality mobility solutions. Partnering with Pony.ai marks an exciting milestone in our journey to shape the future of transportation in Luxembourg. By combining our extensive local expertise with Pony.ai’s world-class autonomous technology, we are confident that together we will pioneer the next generation of mobility in the Grand Duchy.”

About Pony.ai Europe

Pony.ai Europe (Pony.ai Europe S.a.r.L.), is the European division of Pony.ai, a leading global autonomous driving company. Pony.ai Europe’s hub is located in Luxembourg. As a global leader in innovation and technology, Luxembourg presents an excellent opportunity for Pony.ai to further develop its leading autonomous mobility technology in Europe. To date, Pony.ai has driven nearly 40 million autonomous testing and operation kilometers (nearly 24.8 million miles) on open roads worldwide.

About the Emile Weber Group

Emile Weber is one of the leading companies for travel and mobility services in Luxembourg and the Greater Region with almost 150 years of experience. The family-owned company offers high-quality travel and mobility solutions for private and business customers. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, combined with traditional family values, Emile Weber operates a state-of-the-art fleet, including hybrid and electric vehicles, ensuring exceptional mobility and travel experiences throughout Luxembourg and beyond.