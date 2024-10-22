DoubleVerify Extends Media Quality Measurement on LinkedIn to Strengthen Brand Protections And Gauge Media Effectiveness

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, today announced the expansion of its independent media quality measurement coverage to include LinkedIn’s premium video inventory. This release enables advertisers to ensure their video ads on LinkedIn are viewable and safe from IVT on LinkedIn, enhancing campaign effectiveness.

"Becoming a measurement source for viewability and IVT for LinkedIn’s premium video inventory reinforces our industry and technology leadership, and underscores our drive to ensure media quality on any platform anywhere in the world," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “LinkedIn is one of the most premium digital media environments, and their rigorous partner performance and integration standards were a great fit for DV’s innovative solutions.”

Advertisers can access measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle®, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the performance of their LinkedIn ads campaigns.

“Our collaboration with DoubleVerify empowers our customers to continue reaching and engaging buyers through video with confidence,” said Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product, LinkedIn. “With DV’s viewability metrics for video ads on LinkedIn, customers can gain valuable insights to optimize their B2B campaigns and increase performance on a safe and trusted platform.”

This announcement builds on the existing collaboration between DV and LinkedIn. In November 2022, DV expanded its pre-bid solutions to the LinkedIn Audience Network, introducing DV Authentic Brand Suitability and DV Custom Contextual solutions. The continued collaboration strengthens LinkedIn’s commitment to providing safe and trusted experiences for advertisers.

DV plans to make this offering available for all advertisers over the coming days.

For more information on how DV’s solutions integrate with LinkedIn’s advertising platform, visit www.doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, DV strengthens the digital advertising ecosystem, ensuring a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.