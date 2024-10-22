Balsam Hill Makes History as The Official Christmas Tree of the Detroit Lions with Multi-Year Sponsorship

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balsam Hill, a leading provider of high-quality, true-to-nature, artificial Christmas trees and holiday décor, is proud to announce a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with the Detroit Lions as The Official Christmas Tree of the team. This landmark collaboration with the 2023 NFC North Championship title holders marks a festive new chapter in the Lions’ holiday celebrations, bringing a touch of winter magic to fans and families alike. This unique collaboration marks the first time a Christmas décor brand has sponsored a professional sports franchise, pioneering a new category in sports sponsorship and offering a special holiday experience to the Lions’ fan base.

As the official Christmas tree partner, Balsam Hill will provide the iconic holiday centerpiece in the form of a custom-designed 30-foot tree, fully decorated in team colors. At each home game, fans can look forward to seeing the stunning Balsam Hill tree adorned with ornaments and lights that embody the spirit of the holiday season, enhancing the festive atmosphere at Ford Field.

“Balsam Hill is thrilled to partner with the Detroit Lions, a team that plays on Thanksgiving Day every year, and embodies community and holiday spirit,” said Karima Ridgley, Chief Marketing Officer at Balsam Hill. “We are excited to bring our beautiful trees to Lions fans and share the joy of the season with the community,” continued Ridgley.

In addition to the Christmas tree centerpiece in Ford Field, Balsam Hill will have on-site LED signage, decorated trees on the suite level at the stadium; in Allen Park, home to the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility; and at the Detroit Lions Academy.

“With the holiday season fast approaching, we’re thrilled to partner with Balsam Hill,” said Detroit Lions Vice President of Corporate Partnership Mace Aluia. “Just like the football season, the holidays bring people together, and we look forward to uniting our team spirit with the joy of the season and spreading cheer with our fans.”

The partnership will also include an in-game giveaway and opportunities for fans to engage with Balsam Hill's exquisite holiday products. Balsam Hill is committed to making this season memorable, celebrating togetherness and the joy of giving.

For more information about Balsam Hill www.balsamhill.com.

About Balsam Brands

The flagship brand of US-headquartered Balsam Brands is Balsam Hill. Balsam Hill (www.balsamhill.com) was founded in 2006, by Mac Harman, with the goal of creating the most realistic, highest-quality artificial Christmas trees for customers and businesses around the world. With a focus on quality and craftsmanship, our trees add the perfect finishing touch for families and communities to celebrate holiday joy together. After 18 years of growth, Balsam Hill’s product offering has expanded to include ornaments, holiday greenery, and seasonal décor, with owned and operated websites in the US, UK, Australia, Germany, France, and Canada.