SundaySky Launches Generative AI Media and Advances AI Copilot, Further Simplifying Video for Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SundaySky, the premier AI-powered video platform built for the needs of modern enterprises, today announced the beta release of AI image generation within its platform and its AI Copilot assistant. These new features bring cutting-edge AI advancements directly to users’ existing workflows, further simplifying video creation and eliminating the need for businesses to juggle multiple tools. Already, more than half of SundaySky’s initial beta users have added AI-generated images into videos.

These AI enhancements build on last year’s AI Copilot launch that assists in creating a complete video from just a concept, further democratizing video production for non-creatives and non-technical users. Now, users can create custom visuals on the fly for their videos with generative AI or ask AI Copilot for assistance in creating imagery to match their messaging by generating prompts based on the video’s context. Integrating AI image generation into the SundaySky workflow allows users to generate media assets perfectly tailored to their video needs based on the script’s tone, voiceover narration, aspect ratio, and brand specifications.

SundaySky’s mission is to unlock video for businesses by making video creation accessible to everyone—regardless of prior experience or creative resources. Adding generative AI images to the platform and AI Copilot advancements is another leap forward in achieving this vision. With this release, users have a third option for choosing media assets for their videos in addition to uploading brand media assets and sourcing from the native stock media library powered by Getty Images. This allows any business user to create visually compelling videos without needing an in-house creative team.

“Our focus has always been on making video creation accessible and efficient for all businesses,” said vice president of product management at SundaySky, Jonathon Ben Haim. “By embedding generative AI capabilities directly within our platform, we’re eliminating the friction that comes with switching between multiple tools. This innovation gives users a streamlined experience where AI helps generate not just media, but fully-realized, professional-quality videos faster than ever before."

SundaySky’s AI innovations are powered by video- and industry-specific models designed to enhance traditional large language models. This proprietary technology leverages SundaySky's decade of experience in creating personalized videos across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, and retail. By delivering a vertically-optimized approach to video creation, SundaySky ensures that users get more than just generic AI assistance—they gain access to insights that deliver proven results for enterprise business outcomes, including:

Top-line growth (10x return on investment and 2x improved customer account health).

Bottom-line savings ($30 incremental value per video view).

Improved customer retention (30% higher customer retention rate and 56% reduction in member churn).

Increased engagement and loyalty (17% higher digital engagement and 48-point lift in Net Promoter Score).

The platform’s ongoing AI and media advancements have significantly shortened the time required to produce videos. On average, businesses have seen a dramatic 87.5% reduction in video creation time—from 36 days to just 4.5 days. Today, almost every video created with SundaySky utilizes AI, and 68% of them incorporate Getty stock media. AI Copilot adoption has grown by 35%, driving increased video output for many customers. In one case, a customer experienced a 3x increase in video production, going from one video created per user per month to four.

With these latest innovations, SundaySky continues to lead the market in making video creation more accessible, efficient, and impactful.

About SundaySky

SundaySky is the premier enterprise video platform, empowering teams to create and deliver videos faster, easier, and more personalized. Our AI-powered platform seamlessly connects with existing software, making video creation accessible, efficient, and impactful across every customer journey. In a fragmented landscape of disjointed video tools, SundaySky’s comprehensive solution unifies the capabilities and use cases required by companies to quickly and easily meet their customers’ expectations for video. Fortune 500 businesses and growth brands alike, including 1-800 Contacts, Aetna, Bank of America, Okta, Staples, T. Rowe Price, UnitedHealthcare, and many others, have adopted SundaySky to modernize the way they create, personalize and share videos at scale. Learn more at www.sundaysky.com.