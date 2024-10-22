DEFCON AI Awarded Option Year on Air Force Phase III SBIR Contract

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEFCON AI, an insights company that’s building a next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) toolset for the modern military environment, today announced that the Department of the Air Force has exercised a second option year on its previous Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with DEFCON AI, allowing for the long-term sustainment and upgrades of its software and positioning the company for continued future growth.

The original Phase III SBIR contract, which closed in September 2022, was awarded through Air Force Installations and Sustainment Center and Air Mobility Command (AMC) to accelerate the transition of DEFCON AI’s MS&A tool ARTIV™ from prototype to production code. In July 2024, DEFCON AI delivered ARTIV to the Air Force, receiving strong customer feedback. That same month, the company also deployed a prototype of ARTIV to DoD Impact Level 6 via public-benefit software company Second Front Solutions, permitting data processing and planning at DoD’s secret level of classification. The second option year now extends DEFCON AI’s Phase III SBIR contract with AMC to September of 2025.

“AMC’s decision to exercise this second option year not only demonstrates its confidence in our ability to deliver cutting-edge, mission-critical technology to the Air Force, it also speaks to DEFCON AI’s progress as a company and our staying power within the defense industry,” said DEFCON AI Co-Founder and CEO Yisroel Brumer. “The award enables DEFCON AI to continue advancing next-generation logistics planning tools and building on our existing optimization and intelligent capabilities. More importantly, it enables AMC planners to cut planning time from days to minutes and to optimize plans for efficiency, effectiveness, and resilience.”

About DEFCON AI

DEFCON AI is an insights company that is building a next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) toolset for transportation and logistics operations within the modern military environment. Leveraging expertise in artificial intelligence, mathematical optimization, simulation, analytics, and software engineering, DEFCON AI empowers planners and leaders to formulate strategies for transportation modality, sustainment, and logistics operations in the face of disruptions. DEFCON AI is a Red Cell Partners company. Visit us at defconai.com and follow us on social media (LinkedIn, X, Instagram).