PURE Bioscience Announces Distribution Agreement with Madison Chemical Co., Inc.

EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) (“PURE,” the “Company” or “we”), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, and Madison Chemical Co., Inc. (“Madison Chemical”), have entered into a multi-year distribution agreement for the purchase and selling of SDC products under special terms and conditions.

PURE is thrilled to sign a strategic distribution agreement with Madison Chemical, a well-known and established leader in providing cleaning and sanitation solutions for the food processing industry. This partnership aims to expand the availability of PURE's innovative products, ensuring that food processing clients have access to high-quality solutions that meet industry requirements for safety and efficiency.

“We are happy to partner with Madison Chemical,” said Tim Steffensmeier, VP of Sales at PURE. “This collaboration enhances our distribution capabilities and aligns our commitment to delivering top-tier products and unique solutions to the food processing sector. With Madison’s extensive expertise and loyal customer base, this partnership allows for greater reach and increased opportunities to offer our game-changing technology to the food industry.”

Madison Chemical specializes in developing custom chemical solutions and cleaning products specifically designed for the food processing and manufacturing sectors. Strongly emphasizing quality and regulatory compliance, it has built a reputation for delivering effective sanitation solutions that ensure food safety and operational excellence.

“This partnership allows us to leverage Madison’s industry knowledge and experience while enhancing our ability to meet the growing demands of the food processing industry,” added Andrew Sims, VP of Sales at Madison Chemical. “We look forward to collaborating closely with their team to continue providing unmatched service and innovation to our customers.”

How SDC Works

SDC kills microorganisms by two modes of action: 1) the silver ion deactivates structural and metabolic membrane proteins, leading to microbial death; 2) the microbes view SDC as a food source, allowing the silver ion to enter the microbe. Once inside the organism, the silver ion denatures the DNA, which halts the microbe’s ability to replicate and leads to its death. This dual action makes SDC highly and quickly effective against a broad spectrum of microbes. Traditional silver-based disinfectants have short shelf lives – from hours to days. SDC is a stabilized silver ion complex with a shelf life of several years. The unique bond between the silver ions in SDC allows them to remain in solution while making them more bio-available for antimicrobial action.

About Madison

Founded in 1947 by David R. “Beano” Goodman and now operated by the third generation of Goodman family members, Madison Chemical is a leading provider of specialty cleaning and sanitation solutions for the food processing industry. With decades of experience, they focus on developing custom chemical products that ensure compliance with industry standards and enhance operational efficiency. They prioritize food safety and quality in every solution they provide. Madison will devise the right solution for the customer’s problems, even if it means altering an established product or developing a new method.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE focuses on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products, primarily in food safety. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogens and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity, and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE’s mailing address is 771 Jamacha Rd. #512, El Cajon, California 92019 (San Diego County area) serves as its official address for all business requirements. Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Any statements in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release, including quotes from management, concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook, future performance, future potential revenues, and expected results of the Company’s marketing efforts, the execution of contracts under negotiation, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; acceptance of the Company’s current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE Control and PURE Hard Surface into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its partners and other counterparties; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology as a direct food contact processing aid in raw meat processing and to expand its use in OLR poultry processing; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023, Form 10-Q for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2023, Form 10-Q for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2024, and Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2024. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.