Netmore and Cellnex UK Partner to Deploy and Densify UK LoRaWAN Network Using Streetworks Monopole Infrastructure

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netmore Group, a leading global LoRaWAN network operator, today announced a collaboration with Cellnex UK to install LoRaWAN gateways on Cellnex UK's streetworks monopole infrastructure for the delivery of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) coverage. Following a targeted installation on 20 Cellnex UK streetworks sites earlier this year, the companies have agreed to new installations on an additional 200 sites to support Netmore's Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) rollout for regional water utilities under the AMP8 regulatory framework.

This partnership is supported by Cellnex UK’s sustainable asset-sharing model which facilitates the co-location of operator equipment with thousands of sites available throughout the UK. It is initially focused on supporting Netmore’s network buildout in the UK after being selected by Yorkshire Water to exchange 1.3 million water meters in one of Europe’s largest LoRaWAN water metering projects.

" Cellnex UK’s innovative method of repurposing street fixtures for network deployment and densification brings substantial value to Netmore as we continually seek ways to lower network delivery costs while maintaining top-tier connectivity services for our customers. The cost efficiencies provided by Cellnex UK directly enhance the speed and scale at which we can integrate devices, such as smart water meters, into our network. We are excited to extend our partnership in this region and beyond," says Dominic Murphy, Director of International Network Delivery.

Paul Stonadge, Commercial Director at Cellnex UK, said: “ By leveraging our approach to sustainable asset-sharing, we are not only facilitating the rollout of Netmore’s cutting-edge technology, but we are also able to ensure efficient and targeted wireless coverage and capacity for its customers. Cellnex UK’s extensive infrastructure portfolio means we can provide connectivity exactly where it’s needed, whilst also providing a cost-effective solution that allows Netmore to connect to a high volume of water meters.”

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use.

With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group’s main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Cellnex UK

Cellnex is Europe and the UK’s fastest-growing independent owner and operator of wireless telecoms infrastructure and is integral to the successful roll-out of 5G. With the wireless infrastructure foundation that we deliver across rural and urban areas, Cellnex UK connects everyone, everywhere. Our networks and solutions are built to be fit for now and the future so that the UK can prosper. We are a business built on commercial and technical innovation, ambition and sustainable growth. We offer customers the commitment to neutrality and the economic benefits of shared infrastructure.

