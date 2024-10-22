Bluefin and Sycurio Announce Partnership to Elevate Payment Security, Customer, and Agent Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, a leader in PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, today announced a strategic partnership with Sycurio, the global innovator in securing frictionless multi-channel payments and enabling seamless transitions between voice and digital payment methods. This collaboration will deliver enhanced payment security, offering customers secure, compliant, and seamless experiences across all channels, while simplifying interactions for both customers and agents.

Bluefin is Sycurio’s solution partner for PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) devices, reducing a customer’s PCI DSS compliance burden by more than 70% and PCI control scope reduction at the point-of-sale environment by more than 90%.

“At Sycurio, our commitment is to provide an outstanding payment experience and seamless security across all payment channels for our clients, their customers, and agents,” said Greg Armor, Chief Revenue Officer at Sycurio. “Partnering with Bluefin strengthens this dedication, as payment security plays a crucial role in customer and agent satisfaction. Both companies bring deep expertise in payments and share a strong focus on safeguarding end-to-end transactions across all channels. We’re excited about this partnership and the opportunities and innovations it will bring.”

"The Sycurio team understands the critical importance of delivering both exceptional customer experiences and robust payment security across all channels," said Drew Monroe, Bluefin’s Chief Revenue Officer. "By integrating Bluefin’s PCI-validated point-to-point encryption with Sycurio’s leading multi-channel payment solutions, we’re jointly empowering organizations to safeguard sensitive data while delivering frictionless and secure customer and agent interactions. This partnership ensures that our shared customers benefit from enhanced security, streamlined compliance, and seamless payment experiences."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company’s 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta.

About Sycurio™

Sycurio is a leading provider of flexible cloud-based solutions and services that help organizations transform CX and simplify how they manage regulatory compliance and payment security. Its innovative solutions enable organizations to safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel, while delivering a standout customer experience that builds consumer trust and loyalty. Sycurio’s patented data capture methods ensure that sensitive information, including payment card, bank details, and personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers, can be processed in a manner that protects against the risk of fraud and ensures compliance with industry regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Founded in 2009, as Semafone, the company now supports customers in 50+ countries on five continents. Sycurio is vertically agnostic and has an extensive customer base including many large multinational companies.

Livingbridge is a major investor in Sycurio.

To learn more, visit www.sycurio.com.