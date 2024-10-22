Torq and Defy Security Declare the Traditional VAR is Dead as They Partner to Transform Enterprise Cybersecurity Sales and Deployment Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torq, the AI-first security hyperautomation leader, and Defy Security, a leading technology solution vendor that delivers a comprehensive portfolio of security, resourcing, staffing, and vendor services, today announced a new partnership designed to transform the enterprise cybersecurity platform buying and deployment experience.

The partnership is focused on further expanding the global footprint of the Torq Hyperautomation Platform, which automates, manages, and monitors critical SOC responses at machine speed. Torq and Defy joint customers will benefit from Torq’s Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities that initiate and accelerate security event investigation, triage, and remediation at scale, deliver comprehensive case management capabilities with unprecedented ease, and automate complex processes. Torq Hyperautomation also saves joint customers’ analysts from alert fatigue and job burnout so they can focus on strategic security initiatives and innovation.

The End of the VAR Hard Sell

Together, Torq and Defy are engaging prospects without the traditional “desperate hard sell.” Rather, Torq and Defy seek to be a core collaborative presence across their collective prospect and customer ecosystem. What that means are prospects and customers experience a true client-first approach that finds Torq and Defy augmenting their security teams as trusted advisers, determined to deliver and deploy security solutions as if they were a core part of internal SecOps teams.

“Torq and Defy are going for a total sea change in selling and serving enterprise customers on their own terms,” said Sheldon Muir, Head of Global Channels and Alliances, Torq. “So many VARS and MSSPs are simply focused on ramming solutions through the door, regardless of whether or not they’re the right fit for the client. In sharp contrast, Torq and Defy are prioritizing long-term customer success and value. Both companies know productive and thriving customers are what drive expansion, not short-term VAR hustles. We’re about building deep relationships that evolve in tandem with SecOps needs and technological evolution.”

Consultation-First, Not Invoice-First Approach

Joint customers now benefit from Defy’s SOC Optimization Practice, as well as Defy Labs, which enables clients to leverage pre-built documentation, technology advice, custom version testing, and proof-of-value integration exercises. This innovative, non-billable approach separates Defy from the old school IT VARS who aren’t focused on cybersecurity, but more on delivering invoices to clients.

“Defy, Torq, and all our clients firmly believe the traditional VAR experience is dead,” said Rich Douros, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Defy Security. “Everyone is sick of being “sold to.” They want to be communicated with and have their requirements, approaches, and existing models respected across the dialog. Partnering with Torq means we can deliver a unique, world-class experience as they consider and adopt the Torq Hyperautomation Platform for their organizations.”

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its AI-first enterprise-grade hyperautomation platform. By connecting the entire security infrastructure stack, Torq empowers organizations to instantly and precisely remediate security events, and orchestrate complex security processes at scale. Fortune 500 enterprises, including the world’s biggest financial, technology, consumer packaged goods, fashion, hospitality, and sports apparel companies are experiencing extraordinary outcomes with Torq.

About Defy Security

Customers work with Defy Security to simplify their buying experience. We provide initial assessment and analysis of technologies and custom proof of concepts. Our business analysis of licensing and financing structure saves you money. We oversee implementation and operation with staffing and services to ensure success.