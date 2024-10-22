Hunt Military Communities Announces Acquisition of Atlantic Marine Corps Communities

EL PASO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hunt Military Communities, the largest provider of military housing in the U.S., announced today their acquisition of Atlantic Marine Corps Communities (AMCC) from Lendlease. This strategic move further solidifies HMC's commitment to delivering exceptional housing and support for military families nationwide.

The acquisition includes approximately 7,900 existing housing units, serving approximately 24,000 residents across eight major military installations. These installations include MCB Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC; MCAS New River, Jacksonville, NC; MCAS Cherry Point, Havelock, NC; Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, NY; Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, MA; MCAS Beaufort, Beaufort, SC; MCRD Parris Island, Parris Island, SC; and Naval Hospital Beaufort, Beaufort, SC. With the acquisition of AMCC HMC’s portfolio will include nearly 60,000 homes spread across more than 55 military installations supporting the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force.

"Hunt Military Communities is dedicated to serving those who serve our nation,” said Brian Stann, CEO of Hunt Military Communities. "By acquiring AMCC, we are expanding our partnership with the United States Marine Corps and reinforcing our commitment to providing military families with the quality homes and community programs they deserve. As someone who served at Camp Lejeune as part of 3rd Battalion 2nd Marines, I know how important this portfolio is in supporting our nation’s military readiness.”

HMC is committed to enhancing the living experience and providing best-in-class services for its residents. The HMC team leverages industry-leading policies, processes, tools and software to deliver improved operations and greater value to its military partners. Plans are underway to invest in home improvements and community amenities, bringing families access to improved facilities and support programs.

“We’re excited to bring advanced property management technology and sitewide improvements to this portfolio,” continued Stann. “Our team has already outlined several projects to improve the resident experience and finalize rehabilitation efforts related to Hurricane Florence, for example demolishing damaged structures, including homes and playgrounds, replacing damaged roofs and completing road work and landscaping.”

The transition should be seamless for residents, with all existing services and support structures remaining in place, ensuring minimal disruption to daily lives.

HMC, through its parent company Hunt Companies, Inc., has been involved in military housing since 1969 when the company signed its first military housing contract to construct 300 units of base housing at Holloman AFB in New Mexico. Today, the company is reshaping the military housing industry by investing in forward-leaning technologies to improve communications, and response times for residents. In 2023, the company launched a bespoke Customer Relationship Management platform that seamlessly integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to refine and streamline the leasing process for prospective residents. The AMCC portfolio will now benefit from these ongoing investments, providing added value to residents and the U.S. Marine Corps partner.

