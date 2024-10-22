Fujita Health University and BostonGene Expand Access to Genomic Cancer Testing with Tumor Portrait™ at Haneda Clinic

TOKYO & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujita Health University and BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced today that the Fujita Health University Haneda Clinic will now offer genomic profile testing for cancer patients utilizing the BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ test.

The comprehensive genomic test supports oncologists by identifying actionable mutations, microenvironment properties and biomarkers of response by integrating DNA and RNA sequencing results with patient clinical profiles, selected treatment options and available clinical trials into one simple report.

Building on the foundational research first published in Cancer Cell in 2021, the Tumor Portrait™ test reveals the key drivers of each tumor, including cancer-associated genetic mutations, immune system interactions, biomarkers predicting response to various therapies and personalized treatment recommendations. The Tumor Portrait™ is an award winning, CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, approved clinical test widely used by leading academic and community oncologists across the U.S.

At Fujita Health Haneda Clinic, patients also have access to cutting-edge therapies, including oncological gene therapies that use genetic analysis to provide faster diagnosis and more effective personalized treatment options, including relapses. This service offers greater accessibility to life-changing genomic testing and treatment.

Dr. Hideyuki Saya, Director and Professor of Fujita Cancer Center, said, "I am very excited that the Tumor Portrait™ will be available at Fujita Health University for the first time in Japan. This is expected to not only benefit patients but also have a positive impact on cancer research." Dr. Tamotsu Sudo, a Professor at Fujita Health University and Director of the Department of Cancer Genomics, said, "With Fujita Health University's introduction of a cancer gene panel test, which can also predict the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors, it is expected that the most effective treatment can be selected for patients, minimizing unnecessary treatments and side effects."

“We are proud to partner with Fujita Health University and Haneda Clinic to make the BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ test accessible to more cancer patients in Japan. This collaboration represents a significant step in advancing precision medicine and ensuring that more patients can benefit from tailored therapies that improve outcomes and enhance quality of life,” said Yukimasa Shiotsu, PhD, President of BostonGene Japan.

About Fujita Health University Hospital

Fujita Health University is one of the top universities in Japan. As one of the largest medical facilities with 1,376 beds and 13,500 surgery performances per year, it provides a wide range of advanced medical care. (Toyoake City, Aichi) The university hospital has been designated as an “Area Cancer Medical Treatment Cooperation Base Hospital (High Level)”. It is the only hospital in the prefecture and one of only 14 hospitals in Japan to receive this designation. In the hospital, treatment plans utilize surgical treatment, radiological treatment, internal medical treatment and chemotherapy treatment. For more information, visit https://www.fujita-hu.ac.jp/en/.

About Fujita Health University Haneda Clinic

Fujita Health University Haneda Clinic was opened on October 2023. Founded as a core of medical research in Haneda, where the forefront of modern science converges, Fujita Medical Innovation Center Tokyo takes on challenges in cancer genomics, regenerative medicine, advanced reproductive healthcare, precision rehabilitation, and more. Leveraging these resources to the fullest is the goal of Fujita Health University Haneda Clinic, dedicated to private healthcare. For more information, visit: https://haneda.fujita-hu.ac.jp/en/activity/

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients' molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About BostonGene Japan

BostonGene Japan Inc., a Tokyo-based joint venture formed by BostonGene, NEC Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners aims to advance personalized medicine and dramatically improve patient outcomes. The company leverages BostonGene’s AI-powered multiomics platform to accelerate drug development and personalize cancer therapies for each patient.