ecobee Extends Smart Security Offering Through Integration with Industry-Leading Yale and August Smart Locks

By integrating Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks from Yale and August, ecobee Smart Security users can now automatically lock their home when they leave and arm their security system from anywhere for total peace of mind. (Photo: Business Wire)

By integrating Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks from Yale and August, ecobee Smart Security users can now automatically lock their home when they leave and arm their security system from anywhere for total peace of mind. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today ecobee delivers a smarter home with new smart lock integration with leading smart lock brands Yale and August. ecobee Smart Security customers in the United States and Canada no longer need to worry about forgetting to lock their door when linking Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks from Yale and August to their ecobee account. In addition to locking and unlocking their front door from anywhere, customers can now control their smart lock directly from Live View​ of their ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera in the ecobee app. For added convenience, users can get notified when guests arrive, greet them using two-way talk, and let them in from the ecobee app.

By integrating Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks from Yale and August, ecobee Smart Security users can now automatically lock their home when they leave and arm their security system from anywhere for total peace of mind. In the ecobee app, users can arm and disarm their home with one tap, see the lock status at-a-glance on the home screen, and let guests in from anywhere.

“We’re excited to expand the capabilities of our Smart Security solution to support Yale and August smart locks,” said Greg Fyke, CEO of ecobee. “When combined with our smart thermostats, we provide a unique and compelling whole home solution for energy management and security that works seamlessly together, delivering comfort and peace of mind.”

ecobee Smart Security is a next-generation home monitoring system that gives users complete control of the home. It leverages ecobee’s smart devices to help keep loved ones safe, and lower energy costs. This new integration further enhances ecobee Smart Security by providing smart lock technology to better protect homes and families.

“We’re proud to partner with ecobee to deliver an enhanced home security experience for ecobee customers,” said Garrett Lovejoy, Vice President of Category Management at Fortune Brands Innovations. “By bringing Yale and August smart locks together with ecobee Smart Security, we’re combining two trusted names in smart home innovation to deliver both convenience and confidence to everyday security.”

Yale and August smart locks combine security with convenience, giving customers the flexibility to access their homes on their terms. They offer multiple key-free entry options, including keypads, fingerprint readers, and app controls, eliminating the need for traditional keys while providing security and peace of mind.

To learn more about ecobee Smart Security, visit: https://www.ecobee.com/en-us/smart-security/. To learn more about ecobee’s smart lock integration with Yale and August, visit: ecobee.com/smart-door-locks. To learn more about Yale and August, visit: shopyalehome.com/pages/ecobee and august.com/pages/ecobee.

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 with a mission to improve everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. Since launching the world’s first smart thermostat, ecobee has helped customers across North America save more than 27.8 TWh of energy, which is the equivalent of taking all the homes in Los Angeles and Chicago off the grid for a year. Today, ecobee continues to innovate with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems with comfort, security, and conservation in mind. With ecobee’s products, including the award-winning Smart Thermostat Premium, ecobee continues to encourage Smart Owners to imagine what home could be. ecobee is a part of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions, and other power products. Generac and ecobee share a vision to deliver a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for customers and communities. The Generac and ecobee home of the future will be more comfortable, resilient, and efficient. For more information, visit ecobee.com.

About Yale Home

Yale Home is a leader in smart home security that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure homes throughout the United States and Canada with our innovative smart locks and smart storage solutions to protect front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. The Yale residential brand in North America is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, a brand, innovation and channel leader within the home and security markets. For more information, visit ShopYaleHome.com.

About August Home

At August Home, we believe a lock isn’t just about keeping your home secure, it’s about providing the freedom to do what you love most. Our smart locks and keypads give you the flexibility and confidence to embrace life to the fullest without worrying about keys - and without changing your hardware. The August Home brand is part of Fortune Brands Innovations alongside our companion brand Yale Home. For more information, visit August.com.