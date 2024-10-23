Valor Compounding Pharmacy Announces Call for New Partnerships with Medical Practices and Hospital Systems

Rick Niemi, Owner, and CEO of Valor says, “The time is right. Valor is a Compounding Center of Excellence and market leader in compliance and operations. We look forward to exploring a partnership opportunity.” (Photo: Business Wire)

Rick Niemi, Owner, and CEO of Valor says, “The time is right. Valor is a Compounding Center of Excellence and market leader in compliance and operations. We look forward to exploring a partnership opportunity.” (Photo: Business Wire)

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valor Compounding Pharmacy, a leading provider of compounded medications, is excited to announce its expansion and opportunity to new partnerships with medical practices and health systems. As part of this initiative, Valor is inviting healthcare providers, medical practices, health systems, retail pharmacies, telehealth managed service organizations, employers seeking benefits, self-insured companies, private medical groups, concierge medical providers, public zoos, and other institutions to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP) to explore potential collaborations that would enhance patient care through personalized compounded prescriptions.

Valor is looking for organizations with providers that prescribe a minimum volume of 1,000 compounded non-sterile prescriptions per month. Prescriptions can be hazardous or non-hazardous and must be patient specific. Providers must be licensed in, and patients must reside in states that Valor serves. Depending on volume need, additional states may be added. Organizations should provide specific formulations to be compounded, however, Valor will provide consultation as needed. Organizations must abide by the practice of medicine in conjunction with the practice of pharmacy, following all required state, federal, and board regulations, as well as USP guidelines. Along these lines, patient-specific prescriptions pricing cannot be altered by any provider or organization, and all patients must be provided with a receipt by Valor showing the price of their medication, regardless of if the patient self-pays or if the organization is on an accounts receivable term.

"The time is right. Valor is a Compounding Center of Excellence and market leader in compliance and operations. We look forward to exploring a partnership opportunity." - Rick Niemi, Owner and CEO of Valor Compounding Pharmacy.

RFP Opportunity and Process

Valor Compounding Pharmacy is seeking to partner with organizations that prioritize patient safety, high-quality care, and innovative approaches to medication management. Interested providers can submit their proposals to participate in a strategic alliance that focuses on enhancing personalized patient medicine and streamlining medication processes. Valor’s process includes a kick-off and discovery meeting. A timeline and plan will be designed and formularies, unit pricing, shipping needs, and payment terms will be confirmed. Once a contract is finalized, the selected organization’s physicians can begin prescribing to Valor through ePrescribe, phone or fax.

Application Process

You may submit your initial application by completing this health systems inquiry form or by emailing the Key RFP Requirements below to marketing@vcprx.com. Valor will review all submissions and evaluate them based on strategic fit, alignment with quality standards, and potential for mutual benefit. Selected partners will be notified by email with discussions scheduled to explore the collaboration further.

Key RFP Requirements

Organizations interested in partnering with Valor Compounding Pharmacy should address the following criteria in their RFP submission:

Organization Name

Contact Name

Contact Phone & Email

List of Compound Formulary Needed and Estimated Monthly Volumes for Each

States to Serve

Number of Providers

Areas of Medical Specialization

Current Partnerships with Other Pharmacies, if any

About Valor Compounding Pharmacy™:

Valor Compounding Pharmacy™, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA. PCAB, LegitScripts, and NABP accredited, Valor is a specialized pharmacy that prepares custom medications to meet the unique needs of the individual patient. Valor Compounding Pharmacy is committed to delivering custom compounded patient-specific prescriptions and is raising the bar as a Compounding Center of Excellence. We look forward to exploring new opportunities to enhance healthcare through strategic partnerships.