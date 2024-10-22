Yardi EHR and SafelyYou Partner to Create Care-enhancing Interface, Delivering Unprecedented Data in Senior Living

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yardi, the leading provider of integrated senior living management software, has partnered with SafelyYou, the leader in empowering safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing hardware, and remote expert clinicians, to create a care-enhancing interface, delivering data never before available in senior living. As a result, organizations using Yardi and SafelyYou will be able to see care measurement information holistically and make the most of care planning and resources, transforming how they operate, improving outcomes for residents, and maximizing margin.

An industry first, and an industry must

SafelyYou makes this unprecedented data possible with SafelyYou Clarity™, senior living’s first and only choice for automatic, accurate care measurement without wearables. Leveraging world-leading AI, SafelyYou Clarity™ provides operators with critical care insights, including staff time spent in-room, time spent on direct care vs. indirect care, and resident time spent alone.

Partnering with Yardi means this never-before-offered data is combined with other crucial care information, offering a comprehensive understanding of residents’ needs. Care providers can access more robust electronic health information, now populated by two powerful data sets.

Improving data accuracy and access, as well as care delivery

Previously, care planning was a mostly manual process and highly labor-intensive. There was no seamless, ambient way to coordinate data across systems or access real-time resident and care information of this kind. Now, with the Yardi and SafelyYou partnership, staff can receive the fastest, most accurate, and most complete care information seamlessly, and initiate assessments for change of condition sooner. As a result, residents receive better-quality care, communities are better able to plan for providing that care, and organizations improve their NOI.

“Joining forces with Yardi helps ensure our data is seamlessly available to caregivers when they need it most. It means crucial care details are readily accessible for all clinical care decisions, helping communities better provide for residents. And helping communities better provide for residents is our number one goal with any innovation or partnership,” said Carlo Perez, Chief Product Officer at SafelyYou.

Fil Southerland, director of healthcare solutions at Yardi adds, “The interface between Yardi EHR and SafelyYou is a step forward in improving resident safety and enabling value-based care models. We’re proud of this partnership and aim to continuously evolve how we help clients improve resident outcomes.”

